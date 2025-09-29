  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 29, 2025 17:14 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Argentine youngster with an 85-rated version as part of the ongoing promo. He has been one of the most impressive and consistent players in the Serie A this season, accumulating a host of goals and assists while leading Como to victory on several occasions.

Ad

The Cornerstones promo features players who play a key role for their clubs in real life. This makes the EA FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC the perfect additiont to the game during this event, as he has undoubtedly been Como's most influential player so far.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Similar to the recently released Zubimendi SBC, the EA FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Argentina

  • Argentina players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Solutions:

  • Haavi: 82
  • Chris Wood: 82
  • Rafa: 82
  • Galton: 82
  • Isi: 81
  • Akturkoglu: 80
  • Varela: 79
  • Emil Forsberg: 79
  • Kaku: 79
  • Batalla: 79
  • Burgess: 78

Task 2: Serie A

  • Serie A players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

  • Rabiot: 83
  • Kamara: 83
  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
  • Bowen: 83
  • Dejan Kulusevski: 83
  • Naeher: 82
  • Lee Kang In: 79
  • Kaku: 79
  • Bouanga: 79
  • Provod: 78
  • Sallai: 78

Task 3: 83-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

  • Dali: 83
  • Artem Dovbyk: 83
  • Athenea: 83
  • van de Donk: 83
  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
  • Kamara: 83
  • Bowen: 83
  • Dejan Kulusevski: 83
  • Cerci: 83
  • Hendrich: 82
  • Eriksson: 82
Ad

Task 4: 84-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

  • Romelu Lukaku: 84
  • Alexander Sorloth: 84
  • Greggi: 84
  • Nusken: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Alex Greenwood: 84
  • Damaris Egurrola: 84
  • Fox: 84
  • Hampton: 84
  • Ben White: 83
  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83

EA FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 33,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for an item of this caliber, as he possesses all the stats and traits required to be an effective playmaker under the FC IQ system. He can play as both a CAM or CM, while also having the Role++ traits in both positions. With four-star skill moves, well-rounded attributes and PlayStyles like Incisive Pass, Finesse Shot and Technical, he will be an excellent player for Serie A squads in Ultimate Team.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications