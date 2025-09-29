EA FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Argentine youngster with an 85-rated version as part of the ongoing promo. He has been one of the most impressive and consistent players in the Serie A this season, accumulating a host of goals and assists while leading Como to victory on several occasions.
The Cornerstones promo features players who play a key role for their clubs in real life. This makes the EA FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC the perfect additiont to the game during this event, as he has undoubtedly been Como's most influential player so far.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC
Similar to the recently released Zubimendi SBC, the EA FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: Argentina
- Argentina players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 81
Solutions:
- Haavi: 82
- Chris Wood: 82
- Rafa: 82
- Galton: 82
- Isi: 81
- Akturkoglu: 80
- Varela: 79
- Emil Forsberg: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Batalla: 79
- Burgess: 78
Task 2: Serie A
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Rabiot: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Naeher: 82
- Lee Kang In: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bouanga: 79
- Provod: 78
- Sallai: 78
Task 3: 83-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Dali: 83
- Artem Dovbyk: 83
- Athenea: 83
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Cerci: 83
- Hendrich: 82
- Eriksson: 82
Task 4: 84-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- Ben White: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
EA FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 33,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for an item of this caliber, as he possesses all the stats and traits required to be an effective playmaker under the FC IQ system. He can play as both a CAM or CM, while also having the Role++ traits in both positions. With four-star skill moves, well-rounded attributes and PlayStyles like Incisive Pass, Finesse Shot and Technical, he will be an excellent player for Serie A squads in Ultimate Team.
