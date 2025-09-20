  • home icon
EA FC 26 Edin Dzeko Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 20, 2025 23:28 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Edin Dzeko Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on an 85-rated version of the Bosnian striker. This is the second player SBC to be released as part of the Early Access week of the game, and it offers an amazing item that can prove to be overpowered on the virtual pitch.

The Fiorentina forward has represented some of the biggest clubs in Italy like AS Roma and Inter. However, this EA FC 26 Edin Dzeko Flashback SBC item is a throwback to the time when he rose to prominence in European football at Manchester City, where he put in multiple spirited performances as a substitute striker.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Edin Dzeko Flashback SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Reece James SBC, the EA FC 26 Edin Dzeko Flashback SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1+2: 82-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

  • Gavi: 83
  • Kamara: 83
  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
  • Bowen: 83
  • Dejan Kulusevski: 83
  • Naeher: 82
  • Lee Kang In: 79
  • Kaku: 79
  • Bouanga: 79
  • Provod: 78
  • Sallai: 78

Task 3: 83-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

  • Dali: 83
  • Artem Dovbyk: 83
  • Athenea: 83
  • van de Donk: 83
  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
  • Kamara: 83
  • Bowen: 83
  • Dejan Kulusevski: 83
  • Cerci: 83
  • Hendrich: 82
  • Eriksson: 82

Task 4: 84-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

  • Romelu Lukaku: 84
  • Alexander Sorloth: 84
  • Greggi: 84
  • Nusken: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Alex Greenwood: 84
  • Damaris Egurrola: 84
  • Fox: 84
  • Hampton: 84
  • van de Donk: 83
  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
EA FC 26 Edin Dzeko Flashback SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 35,000 coins. When compared to other meta Serie A strikers like Marcus Thuram, this item also has the stats required to excel on on the virtual pitch under the FC IQ system. The requirements are not too demanding, with most gamers already having access to a lot of 82 and 83-rated players to put into the SBC.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, this SBC is worth completing if you can bring down the price by using untradeable player items. Using coins on SBCs at this stage of the game is not worth it.

