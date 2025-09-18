EA FC 26 Edin Dzeko Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

With the Early Access stage of the game cycle being underway, the EA FC 26 Edin Dzeko Flashback SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team. Based on a leak by X/DonkTrading, which is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such leaks on social media, the Bosnian striker will receive a boosted version soon on the virtual pitch.The Fiorentina striker has previously played for some massive clubs, including Manchester City, AS Roma, Inter and VFL Wolfsburg. While Flashback SBCs are throwbacks to a specific point in the player's career, the performance that inspired the EA FC 26 Edin Dzeko Flashback SBC has not been revealed.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 26 Edin Dzeko Flashback SBC has been leaked on social mediaThe Serie A veteran is undoubtedly one of the most underrated strikers of his generation. He first rose to mainstream prominence during his time at Manchester City, where he established himself as a proven goal-scorer in numerous appearances as a substitute. He had a lot of memorable performances for the Premier League side, which could have inspired the EA FC 26 Edin Dzeko Flashback SBC.The Early Access stage of the game has begun for gamers who purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game, and this SBC will be an Early Access Exclusive. This is simlar to the Flashback Kevin De Bruyne SBC released in recent titles.What will the EA FC 26 Edin Dzeko Flashback SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, the striker will be 85-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 81Shooting: 86Passing: 78Dribbling: 82Defending: 62Physicality: 80While he does not have the pace or dribbling abilities required to be an overpowered attacker under the FC IQ system, he will still be a lethal striker due to his high shooting and physicality.How much will the EA FC 26 Edin Dzeko Flashback SBC cost?With the lack of player SBCs at the moment, the best way to predict the price of such an item is to look at other alternatives in the transfer market. Marcus Thuram is a reasonable comparison. While the Inter striker is faster, he has lower shooting than Dzeko. The other stats are relatively similar. Thuram costs around 40,000 coins, so a price of around 30,000 coins will be reasonable for this SBC.