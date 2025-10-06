EA FC 26 Evander Cornerstones SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Evander Cornerstones SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Brazilian playmaker with an 85-rated version as part of the ongoing promo. This item will prove to be an exceptional option for MLS squads on the virtual pitch, as he is from a popular nation, offers additional club chemistry and has impressive stats.
The Cornerstones promo features players who are mainstays in their club's starting lineups, providing them with bonus club chemistry points and stat boosts. The EA FC 26 Evander Cornerstones SBC is the perfect addition to the game during such an event, and he has received a signifcant upgrade over his base item as well.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Evander Cornerstones SBC
Similar to the previously released Jule Brand SBC, the EA FC 26 Evander Cornerstones SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Brazil
- Players from Brazil: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Gavi: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Savinho: 82
- Lee Kang In: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bouanga: 79
- Provod: 78
- Sallai: 78
Task 2: 83-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Dali: 83
- Artem Dovbyk: 83
- Athenea: 83
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Cerci: 83
- Hendrich: 82
- Eriksson: 82
The SBC does not even require any Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make it even more affordable and easy to obtain.
EA FC 26 Evander Cornerstones SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 14,000 coins. This is a decent price for an 85-rated player who can play as a CAM, central midfielder or striker on the virtual pitch. He has the Incisive Pass, Technical, Gamechanger and Long ball Pass PlayStyles as well, making him a threat in all of these positions under the FC IQ system.
With the Gauntlet game mode being introduced to Ultimate Team in the latest title, players like this will be amazing options for building different squads and completing objectives. The requirements are extremely lenient and easy to complete, making this a worthwhile SBC for fans to complete.
