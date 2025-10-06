EA FC 26 Evander Cornerstones SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Evander Cornerstones SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Brazilian playmaker with an 85-rated version as part of the ongoing promo. This item will prove to be an exceptional option for MLS squads on the virtual pitch, as he is from a popular nation, offers additional club chemistry and has impressive stats.

Ad

The Cornerstones promo features players who are mainstays in their club's starting lineups, providing them with bonus club chemistry points and stat boosts. The EA FC 26 Evander Cornerstones SBC is the perfect addition to the game during such an event, and he has received a signifcant upgrade over his base item as well.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Evander Cornerstones SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Jule Brand SBC, the EA FC 26 Evander Cornerstones SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Brazil

Players from Brazil: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Gavi: 83

Kamara: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Savinho: 82

Lee Kang In: 79

Kaku: 79

Bouanga: 79

Provod: 78

Sallai: 78

Task 2: 83-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Dali: 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Eriksson: 82

The SBC does not even require any Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make it even more affordable and easy to obtain.

Ad

EA FC 26 Evander Cornerstones SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 14,000 coins. This is a decent price for an 85-rated player who can play as a CAM, central midfielder or striker on the virtual pitch. He has the Incisive Pass, Technical, Gamechanger and Long ball Pass PlayStyles as well, making him a threat in all of these positions under the FC IQ system.

Ad

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

With the Gauntlet game mode being introduced to Ultimate Team in the latest title, players like this will be amazing options for building different squads and completing objectives. The requirements are extremely lenient and easy to complete, making this a worthwhile SBC for fans to complete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.