EA FC 26 Jule Brand Cornerstones SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Jule Brand Cornerstones SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German superstar with an 85-rated version as part of the ongoing promo. Being a Lyon player, she will be excellent for squad building as she has excellent stats and will provide chemistry to other popular players like Melchie Dumornay and Kadidiatou Diani.
The Cornerstones promo has already provided gamers with some exceptional player SBCs, including the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Nico Paz. The EA FC 26 Jule Brand Cornerstones SBC is the latest such addition, and it offers an amazing winger who has incredible stats and PlayStyles.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Jule Brand Cornerstones SBC
Similar to the recently released David Hancko SBC, the EA FC 26 Jule Brand Cornerstones SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Germany
- Germany players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 81
Solutions:
- Haavi: 82
- Hendrich: 82
- Rafa: 82
- Galton: 82
- Isi: 81
- Akturkoglu: 80
- Varela: 79
- Emil Forsberg: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bachmann: 79
- Burgess: 78
Task 2+3: 82-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Gavi: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Naeher: 82
- Lee Kang In: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bouanga: 79
- Provod: 78
- Sallai: 78
Task 4: 83-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Dali: 83
- Artem Dovbyk: 83
- Athenea: 83
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Cerci: 83
- Hendrich: 82
- Eriksson: 82
While the SBC requires four segments in total, the rating requirements are extremely lenient and will make this item extremely cheap and affordable for gamers to unlock and add to their squads.
EA FC 26 Jule Brand Cornerstones SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 26,000 coins. This is an exceptional price for a player of this caliber. Not only does she have amazing pace and a four-star weak foot, she also possesses useful PlayStyles like Incisive Pass, Whipped Pass, Inventive, Gamechanger and Quickstep. These attributes will make her an exceptional winger under the FC IQ system.
She also plays for Lyon, which is one of the most popular clubs in women's football and has multiple meta players like Diani, Bacha and Dumornay. This will make it easy for fans to accommodate her into their starting squads on full chemistry.
