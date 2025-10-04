  • home icon
EA FC 26 Jule Brand Cornerstones SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 04, 2025 17:52 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Jule Brand Cornerstones SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German superstar with an 85-rated version as part of the ongoing promo. Being a Lyon player, she will be excellent for squad building as she has excellent stats and will provide chemistry to other popular players like Melchie Dumornay and Kadidiatou Diani.

The Cornerstones promo has already provided gamers with some exceptional player SBCs, including the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Nico Paz. The EA FC 26 Jule Brand Cornerstones SBC is the latest such addition, and it offers an amazing winger who has incredible stats and PlayStyles.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Jule Brand Cornerstones SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released David Hancko SBC, the EA FC 26 Jule Brand Cornerstones SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Germany

  • Germany players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Solutions:

  • Haavi: 82
  • Hendrich: 82
  • Rafa: 82
  • Galton: 82
  • Isi: 81
  • Akturkoglu: 80
  • Varela: 79
  • Emil Forsberg: 79
  • Kaku: 79
  • Bachmann: 79
  • Burgess: 78

Task 2+3: 82-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

  • Gavi: 83
  • Kamara: 83
  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
  • Bowen: 83
  • Dejan Kulusevski: 83
  • Naeher: 82
  • Lee Kang In: 79
  • Kaku: 79
  • Bouanga: 79
  • Provod: 78
  • Sallai: 78

Task 4: 83-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

  • Dali: 83
  • Artem Dovbyk: 83
  • Athenea: 83
  • van de Donk: 83
  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
  • Kamara: 83
  • Bowen: 83
  • Dejan Kulusevski: 83
  • Cerci: 83
  • Hendrich: 82
  • Eriksson: 82

While the SBC requires four segments in total, the rating requirements are extremely lenient and will make this item extremely cheap and affordable for gamers to unlock and add to their squads.

EA FC 26 Jule Brand Cornerstones SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 26,000 coins. This is an exceptional price for a player of this caliber. Not only does she have amazing pace and a four-star weak foot, she also possesses useful PlayStyles like Incisive Pass, Whipped Pass, Inventive, Gamechanger and Quickstep. These attributes will make her an exceptional winger under the FC IQ system.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

She also plays for Lyon, which is one of the most popular clubs in women's football and has multiple meta players like Diani, Bacha and Dumornay. This will make it easy for fans to accommodate her into their starting squads on full chemistry.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

