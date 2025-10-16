EA FC 26 Florian Thauvin POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Florian Thauvin POTM SBC in Ultimate Team, with the French attacker winning the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award due to his performances over the course of September. The former Marseille superstar is back in the French league with Lens after a stint in Serie A with Udinese, and he is back to his best with some amazing showcases for his new club.

Ad

There have been multiple Player of the Month SBCs released recently, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane receiving special items. The EA FC 26 Florian Thauvin POTM SBC offers a more affordable yet overpowered option for gamers looking to upgrade their rosters in Ultimate Team.

All tasks of the EA FC 26 Florian Thauvin POTM SBC

Similar to the recently released Harry Kane POTM SBC, the EA FC 26 Florian Thauvin POTM SBC also requires three squads to be completed. However, the requirements are much more lenient, which will make this item easier to obtain and more affordable for fans looking to upgrade their attacking lineups.

Ad

Trending

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Ad

Task 1: France

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Solutions:

Haavi: 82

Chris Wood: 82

Rafa: 82

Galton: 82

Youssouf Fofana: 81

Akturkoglu: 80

Varela: 79

Emil Forsberg: 79

Kaku: 79

Bachmann: 79

Burgess: 78

Task 2: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Gavi: 83

Kamara: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Naeher: 82

Lee Kang In: 79

Kaku: 79

Bouanga: 79

Provod: 78

Sallai: 78

Task 3: 83-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Dali: 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Eriksson: 82

Ad

EA FC 26 Florian Thauvin POTM SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 20,000 coins. This is an exceptional price for an 86-rated French player from Ligue 1 who can play as a striker or a CAM on the virtual pitch. He has four-star skill moves, impressive stats in relevant areas and useful PlayStyles for his position, including Technical, Finesse Shot and Tiki Taka.

Ad

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

All these attributes combine to make him an effective player under the FC IQ system, which in turn makes this SBC worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.