EA FC 26 Florian Thauvin POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Florian Thauvin POTM SBC in Ultimate Team, with the French attacker winning the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award due to his performances over the course of September. The former Marseille superstar is back in the French league with Lens after a stint in Serie A with Udinese, and he is back to his best with some amazing showcases for his new club.
There have been multiple Player of the Month SBCs released recently, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane receiving special items. The EA FC 26 Florian Thauvin POTM SBC offers a more affordable yet overpowered option for gamers looking to upgrade their rosters in Ultimate Team.
All tasks of the EA FC 26 Florian Thauvin POTM SBC
Similar to the recently released Harry Kane POTM SBC, the EA FC 26 Florian Thauvin POTM SBC also requires three squads to be completed. However, the requirements are much more lenient, which will make this item easier to obtain and more affordable for fans looking to upgrade their attacking lineups.
These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 81
Solutions:
- Haavi: 82
- Chris Wood: 82
- Rafa: 82
- Galton: 82
- Youssouf Fofana: 81
- Akturkoglu: 80
- Varela: 79
- Emil Forsberg: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bachmann: 79
- Burgess: 78
Task 2: Ligue 1
- Ligue 1 players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Gavi: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Naeher: 82
- Lee Kang In: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bouanga: 79
- Provod: 78
- Sallai: 78
Task 3: 83-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Dali: 83
- Artem Dovbyk: 83
- Athenea: 83
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Cerci: 83
- Hendrich: 82
- Eriksson: 82
EA FC 26 Florian Thauvin POTM SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 20,000 coins. This is an exceptional price for an 86-rated French player from Ligue 1 who can play as a striker or a CAM on the virtual pitch. He has four-star skill moves, impressive stats in relevant areas and useful PlayStyles for his position, including Technical, Finesse Shot and Tiki Taka.
All these attributes combine to make him an effective player under the FC IQ system, which in turn makes this SBC worth completing.
