EA FC 26 Erling Haaland POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 10, 2025 15:23 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Erling Haaland POTM SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Norwegian attacker with a 91-rated version as a reward for him winning September's Premier League Player of the Month award. The talismanic striker has been in sublime form this season and is currently the top-scorer in the league, making this a well-deserved upgrade.

With Manchester City failing to live up to their usual standards last season, some of their most important players received downgrades in the latest game. Their star striker was 91-rated in the last game but now has a base overall rating of 90. The EA FC 26 Erling Haaland POTM SBC has given him the boost required to be 91-rated once again.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Erling Haaland POTM SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Christian Pulisic POTM SBC, the EA FC 26 Erling Haaland POTM SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Manchester City

  • Manchester City players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

  • Romelu Lukaku: 84
  • Alexander Sorloth: 84
  • Greggi: 84
  • Nusken: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Alex Greenwood: 84
  • Damaris Egurrola: 84
  • Fox: 84
  • Hampton: 84
  • van de Donk: 83
  • Nathan Ake: 83

Task 2: Top Form

  • TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

  • Alexandra Popp: 85
  • Foord: 85
  • Girelli: 85
  • Granit Xhaka: 85
  • Giugliano: 85
  • Svenja Huth: 85
  • Vivianne Miedema: 85
  • Kim Little: 85
  • Caroline Weir: 85
  • Damaris Egurrola: 84
  • Schrader (TOTW): 84

Task 3: Premier League

  • Premier League players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Ada Hegerberg: 87
  • Millie Bright: 87
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Maanum: 84
  • Isco: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Manuel Locatelli: 84
  • Pedro Goncalves: 83
  • Anthony Gordon: 83

Task 4: 86-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Ada Hegerberg: 87
  • Millie Bright: 87
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Maanum: 84
  • Isco: 84
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Manuel Locatelli: 84
  • Pedro Goncalves: 83
  • Gimenez: 83

Task 5: 87-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Endler: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Gabriel: 88
  • Ella Toone: 85
  • Giugliano: 85
  • Girelli: 85
  • Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Maanum: 84
  • Manuel Locatelli: 84
Task 6: 87-rated squad

  • TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Endler: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Gabriel: 88
  • Ella Toone: 85
  • Giugliano: 85
  • Girelli: 85
  • Milinkovic-Savic: 84
  • Maanum: 84
  • Schrader (TOTW): 84

Task 7+8: 88-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Rodri: 90
  • Alessia Russo: 89
  • Khadija Shaw: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Endler: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Girelli: 85
  • Laura Freigang: 85
  • Svenja Huth: 85
  • Isco: 84
  • Viggosdottir: 84

The SBC requires multiple TOTW players to be completed.

EA FC 26 Erling Haaland POTM SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 26 Erling Haaland POTM SBC is around 650,000 coins. This is overpriced when compared to his 91-rated Team of the Week version, which costs under 400,000 coins in the transfer market. While this POTM item has slightly better stats, he has the Enforcer+ PlayStyle instead of the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle, which is not as impressive for a striker under the FC IQ system.

