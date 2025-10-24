EA FC 26 Halloween Puzzle Crafting Completionist objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Halloween Puzzle Crafting Completionist objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to unlock a host of promo items by completing some SBCs. This is the first Crafting objective of the game cycle so far, and it offers a boosted version of Myles Lewis-Skelly as the final reward, making it extremely enticing for gamers looking to upgrade their squads.

Ad

The Ultimate Scream promo has returned to Ultimate Team after five years, and EA Sports has left no stone unturned to provide gamers with plenty of content to grind for over the course of the event. Not only are there plenty of special items available via packs and SBCs, there are also some exclusive players up for grabs via the EA FC 26 Halloween Puzzle Crafting Completionist objective.

The EA FC 26 Halloween Puzzle Crafting Completionist objective is now live in Ultimate Team

Most other Crafting objectives released over the years require gamers to repeatedly complete a certain Upgrade SBC to unlock rewards. However, the EA FC 26 Halloween Puzzle Crafting Completionist objective is different, as it requires the completion of various Puzzle SBCs that will be released in Ultimate Team over the course of the promo.

Ad

Trending

The first SBC of the set is the Bat Attack SBC. Completing any of these Puzzle SBCs completes a segment of the objective set and offers a player item in return, with Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly being the final reward for completing all segments.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the segments and rewards of the EA FC 26 Halloween Puzzle Crafting Completionist objective:

Ad

Bat Attack: Complete the Bat Attack Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Batty.

Complete the Bat Attack Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Batty. Tombstone Tactics : Complete the Tombstone Tactics Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Leimenstoll.

: Complete the Tombstone Tactics Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Leimenstoll. Silver Bullet: Complete the Silver Bullet Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Woolfenden.

Complete the Silver Bullet Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Woolfenden. Count's Command : Complete the Count's Command Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Wamster.

: Complete the Count's Command Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Wamster. Ghoulkeeper : Complete the Ghoulkeeper Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Scarr.

: Complete the Ghoulkeeper Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Scarr. Curse of the Pharoah: Complete the Curse of the Pharoah Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Matthews.

Ad

Completing all these segments offers an 85-rated version of English youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The Premier League superstar can play as both a central midfielder or a left-back, and he has excellent stats to excel in both those positions under the FC IQ system. With so many players being up for grabs, this objective is certainly worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.