EA FC 26 Halloween Puzzle Crafting Completionist objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Halloween Puzzle Crafting Completionist objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to unlock a host of promo items by completing some SBCs. This is the first Crafting objective of the game cycle so far, and it offers a boosted version of Myles Lewis-Skelly as the final reward, making it extremely enticing for gamers looking to upgrade their squads.
The Ultimate Scream promo has returned to Ultimate Team after five years, and EA Sports has left no stone unturned to provide gamers with plenty of content to grind for over the course of the event. Not only are there plenty of special items available via packs and SBCs, there are also some exclusive players up for grabs via the EA FC 26 Halloween Puzzle Crafting Completionist objective.
The EA FC 26 Halloween Puzzle Crafting Completionist objective is now live in Ultimate Team
Most other Crafting objectives released over the years require gamers to repeatedly complete a certain Upgrade SBC to unlock rewards. However, the EA FC 26 Halloween Puzzle Crafting Completionist objective is different, as it requires the completion of various Puzzle SBCs that will be released in Ultimate Team over the course of the promo.
The first SBC of the set is the Bat Attack SBC. Completing any of these Puzzle SBCs completes a segment of the objective set and offers a player item in return, with Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly being the final reward for completing all segments.
These are all the segments and rewards of the EA FC 26 Halloween Puzzle Crafting Completionist objective:
- Bat Attack: Complete the Bat Attack Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Batty.
- Tombstone Tactics: Complete the Tombstone Tactics Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Leimenstoll.
- Silver Bullet: Complete the Silver Bullet Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Woolfenden.
- Count's Command: Complete the Count's Command Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Wamster.
- Ghoulkeeper: Complete the Ghoulkeeper Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Scarr.
- Curse of the Pharoah: Complete the Curse of the Pharoah Puzzle SBC to unlock 84-rated Matthews.
Completing all these segments offers an 85-rated version of English youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly.
The Premier League superstar can play as both a central midfielder or a left-back, and he has excellent stats to excel in both those positions under the FC IQ system. With so many players being up for grabs, this objective is certainly worth completing.
