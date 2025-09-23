Best EA FC 26 custom tactics for Arsenal

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 23, 2025 03:27 GMT
Arsenal are overpowered (Images via EA Sports || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Arsenal are overpowered (Images via EA Sports || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Despite failing to secure any major titles, Arsenal have been extremely impressive across all competitions over the last two years, leading to some major upgrades in EA FC 26. They have bolstered their ranks with some important new signings and now have one of the most overpowered lineups in the Premier League, which will make them a fan-favorite on the virtual pitch as well.

Even without a world-class striker spearheading their attack, Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for the last three seasons. The signing of Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres could be the final piece in the puzzle that boosts their title ambitions, and it has already made them a formidable side in EA FC 26.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best custom tactics for Arsenal in EA FC 26

With their striker position no longer being a weakness, Arsenal now have world-class players in every position on the virtual pitch. They have excellent attackers, a creative midfield and some of the highest-rated defenders in the Premier League. However, these superstars will still need the right formation and custom tactics to excel in EA FC 26.

What is the best formation for Arsenal in EA FC 26?

The 4411 formation, also known as the 4411 midfield, is the ideal setup for the personnel on offer in this squad. Viktor Gyokeres will lead the line as the lone striker, with Martin Odegaard being the central attacking midfielder responsible for creative plays.

The formation (Image via EA Sports)
The formation (Image via EA Sports)

Gabriel Martinelli will play in the left-midfielder position over Leandro Trossard due to his improved pace, while English superstar Bukayo Saka will play as the right midfielder. The central midfield duo will consist of Declan Rice and new Spanish signing Martin Zubimendi, who has already delivered some impressive performances since he joined the London club.

The defensive lineup will feature Hincapie as the left-back, Timber as the right back and the duo of Gabriel and Saliba as the centre-backs. Both Gabriel and Saliba are amongst the highest-rated centre-backs in EA FC 26, making Arsenal a defensive juggernaut in the current meta. David Raya will play as the goalkeeper.

What are the best custom tactics for this formation in EA FC 26?

Similar to most other formations under the FC IQ system, the striker will perform at his best in the Advanced Forward role with an attacking focus. Martin Odegaard will act as a roaming Playmaker, with both wide mifielders acting as balanced Inside Forwards. Declan Rice will act as a Box-to-Box midfielder, while Martin Zubimendi will be more defensively oriented in the Holding midfielder role.

The Roles (Image via EA Sports)
The Roles (Image via EA Sports)

Both the left-back and right-back will play as balanced Fullbacks, strengthening the defensive core of the team and preventing counter attacks. Meanwhile, the centre-backs will act as classic Defenders. The backline is arguably the strongest aspect of this Arsenal lineup, and these Roles will make them even harder to beat for any opposition.

