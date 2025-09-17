10 best centre-backs in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

With EA Sports releasing the full database for EA FC 26, gamers can filter through these player ratings to find out who the best centre-backs are. These defenders are vital to every formation in real life and on the virtual pitch, making them some of the most important players in the sport.

After an exciting 2024/25 season, some of the biggest names in football have received upgrades or downgrades in EA FC 26. This includes some popular centre-backs as well. This article will include both conventional centre-backs, as well as players who can play in this position as an alternative.

These are the highest-rated centre-backs in EA FC 26

The FC IQ system is more refined than ever in EA FC 26, providing players with even more alternative positions to boost their viability. These are the ten highest-rated players who can play as a centre-back in the latest title:

Rank Player name Overall rating 10 Millie Bright 87 9 Jules Kounde 87 8 Marquinhos 87 7 Jonathan Tah 87 6 Alessandro Bastoni 87 5 William Saliba 87 4 Irene Paredes 88 3 Gabriel 88 2 Mapi Leon 89 1 Virgil van Dijk 90

Most of these players are primarily centre-backs, as this position requires a high degree of specialization.

10) Millie Bright (Overall rating: 87)

Bright (Image via EA Sports)

After a successful season in club football for Chelsea, Millie Bright has received a big boost in EA FC 26. Despite not playing for her national team in the UEFA WEURO tournament, she has received a +2 boost and is now 87-rated in the latest game. While she lacks the pace required to be truly elite-tier, her high defending stats, physicality and the Bruiser+ PlayStyle will make her an amazing defender.

9) Jules Kounde (Overall rating: 87)

Kounde (Image via EA Sports)

FC Barcelona dominated Spanish club football last season, and their success has led to big upgrades for some of their most influential players. Jules Kounde played an important role in their squad and has received a +2 upgrade, with his 87-rated version being capable of playing as a centre-back, right-back and right-midfielder in EA FC 26. His pace is his biggest strength, with the Jockey+ PlayStyle boosting his defending as well.

8) Marquinhos (Overall rating: 87)

Marquinhos (Image via EA Sports)

PSG were the best team in Europe last season, winning the domestic treble in France as well as the UEFA Champions League. Their captain Marquinhos led by example, and his performances have helped him retain his overall rating of 87 in EA FC 26. He has amazing pace and defending stats, along with the overpowered Intercept+ PlayStyle.

7) Jonathan Tah (Overall rating: 87)

Tah (Image via EA Sports)

While Bayer Leverkusen failed to retain the Bundesliga title last season, Jonathan Tah was one of their standout performers. The dominant centre-back was one of the best players in the league, earning a move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season. He has received a +1 upgrade and is now 87-rated, with exceptional defending and physical stats. He also has the Anticipate+ PlayStyle, which is the most overpowered trait for defenders.

6) Alessandro Bastoni (Overall rating: 87)

Bastoni (Image via EA Sports)

Inter had a disappointing 2024/25 season after failing at the final hurdle in both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League. However, they still had some exceptional performers, with Alessandro Bastoni being one of the standout players. The Italian defender has retained his overall rating of 87 in EA FC 26, but does not have the Intercept+ PlayStyle anymore.

5) William Saliba (Overall rating: 87)

Saliba (Image via EA Sports)

Arsenal superstar William Saliba was one of the most popular defenders in FC 25, and the Frenchman has retained his abilities in EA FC 26 as well. He is still 87-rated overall, with amazing pace, defending and physical stats. Similar to Jonathan Tah, the Premier League defender also has the Anticipate+ PlayStyle, boosting his defending even further.

4) Irene Paredes (Overall rating: 88)

Irene Paredes (Image via EA Sports)

FC Barcelona Femini continued their dominance in women's club football last season, and their success is accurately reflected in the EA FC 26 ratings as well. They have some of the highest-rated players in the game, including 88-rated Irene Paredes. While she is not the most physically imposing defender, she has decent pace and high defending stats, along with the Bruiser+ PlayStyle.

3) Gabriel (Overall rating: 88)

Gabriel (Image via EA Sports)

While Saliba retained his rating from last year, his defensive partner Gabriel has received a +2 overall upgrade in EA FC 26. The Brazilian defender was one of the most consistent players in the Premier League last season, and he now has stats that do justice to his abilities. Despite his low pace, his high defending stats and the Bruiser+ PlayStyle will make him a top-tier centre-back on the virtual pitch.

2) Mapi Leon (Overall rating: 89)

Mapi Leon (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to Irene Paredes, Mapi Leon has also retained her overall rating from the previous game. The veteran Spanish defender continued to play a pivotal role in the FC Barcelona Femini squad last season, and she is just as capable in the latest title as well. She has decent pace and high defending attributes, along with the Slide Tackle+ PlayStyle.

1) Virgil van Dijk (Overall rating: 90)

Van Dijk (Image via EA Sports)

It comes as no surprise that Virgil van Dijk is the highest-rated centre-back in EA FC 26. The Dutch superstar is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation, leading Liverpool to the Premier League title last season and earning a +1 overall upgrade on the virtual pitch as well.

Not only does he possess the pace, defending and physicality stats required to be the best centre-back in the game, he also has the Intercept+ PlayStyle to elevate him even further.

