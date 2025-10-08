EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This is one of the most reliable and popular accounts for such leaks on social media, so it is reasonable to believe that the English superstar will receive his second boosted item of the game cycle soon.He was previously included in the very first Team of the Week of the game cycle, providing him with a 90-rated special version. He has been in sublime goal-scoring form so far this season, taking the Bundesliga by storm and earning the POTM award. The rumored EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC will provide him with a well-deserved upgrade on the virtual pitch.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.The EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC has been leaked on social mediaDespite being one of the most prolific goal-scorers in European club football last season, the Bayern Munich striker surprisingly received a downgrade in the latest game. He has a base overall rating of 89, which has already been boosted once via a TOTW item. However, the EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC will provide gamers with an even more accessible version.The Englishman is one of the highest scoring players in the top leagues across Europe so far this season, competing against the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. He currently has 11 goals in the Bundesliga, which is six goals more than second-placed Can Uzun.What will the EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, the item will be 90-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 72Shooting: 93Passing: 85Dribbling: 84Defending: 50Physicality: 84He is also rumored to possess the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle, which is one of the best shooting traits under the FC IQ system. While he will not be the fastest striker in the current meta, he will be extremely lethal when it comes to scoring and creating goals.How much will the EA FC 26 Harry Kane POTM SBC cost?The 90-rated Team of the Week version costs around 160,000 coins in the transfer market. If the rumors prove to be accurate and he receives the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle, the SBC could potentially cost around the same price to complete.