EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This is one of the most reliable and popular accounts for such information on social media, so it can be believed that the English attacker will soon receive his very first boosted item of the year on the virtual pitch.The former Manchester City and Aston Villa superstar is currently playing for Everton on loan and has already established himself as one of the most consistent performers in the league. He won the Player of the Month award for August but did not receive an SBC in Ultimate Team, so the EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC could be his first upgrade of the year.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. The EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC has been leaked on social mediaAfter multiple seasons of struggling to find good form at Manchester City, the loan move to Everton has revitalized the Englishman's career. He has a received a downgrade in the latest title and has an overall rating of 80, but the rumored EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC could give him the boost he needs to be an effective attacker in the current meta.The first season of Ultimate Team is focused on England's triumph in the 1966 World Cup, with multiple English World Tour players being released via SBCs and objectives. This includes Reece James, Jessica Naz, Fikayo Tomori and others. The Everton attacker is now rumored to be the latest addition to this list.What will the EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, the SBC item will be 86-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 82Shooting: 83Passing: 85Dribbling: 90Defending: 60Physicality: 75He is also rumored to possess the Technical+ PlayStyle, which is arguably one of the best traits in the current meta due to how overpowered dribbling is in general. These stats and traits will make him a top-tier attacking option under the FC IQ system.How much will the EA FC 26 Jack Grealish World Tour SBC cost?All the English World Tour SBCs released so far like Reece James and Jarrod Bowen have been well-priced and affordable. If the rumored stats prove to be accurate, a cost of around 40,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.