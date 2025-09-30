EA FC 26 Jack Hendry Squad Foundations SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Jack Hendry Squad Foundations SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Scottish defender with an 83-rated version on the virtual pitch. The Saudi League is one of the most underrated leagues in the game when it comes to meta players, making this SBC even more enticing for fans using low-budget Saudi squads.

This is the latest Saudi League Squad Foundations item to be released in the game, with an 83-rated Toze item also being available via an objective. These versions receive boosted chemistry perks for players from the same league, which makes them extremely useful for squad building.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Jack Hendry Squad Foundations SBC

Similar to the recently released Mateo Retegui Cornerstones SBC, the EA FC 26 Jack Hendry Squad Foundations SBC also requires two squads to be unlocked. These requirements are not too extensive and the lenient challenges will make this item easy to obtain.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Saudi Pro League

Saudi Pro League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Solutions:

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Nacho Fernandez: 82

Kumagai: 82

Morroni: 81

Benrahma: 77

Berg: 77

Riley: 77

Tierney: 77

Bamba: 77

Stephen Eustaquio: 77

Laba: 77

Task 2: 80-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Solutions:

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Nacho Fernandez: 82

Kumagai: 82

Morroni: 81

Benrahma: 77

Berg: 77

Riley: 77

Tierney: 77

Bamba: 77

Stephen Eustaquio: 77

Laba: 77

These low-rated requirements will make this item extremely cheap and affordable for most Ultimate Team enthusiasts.

EA FC 26 Jack Hendry Squad Foundations SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 26 Jack Hendry Squad Foundations SBC is around 9,000 coins. While the item itself is not very high-rated or overpowered, this is a very good price for a special centre-back from the Saudi League who has the stats required to be an effective defender under the FC IQ system.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The Saudi Pro League has some popular players like Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema. However, these players are often difficult to accommodate in a squad on full chemistry. Squad Foundations players are excellent for this purpose, making this SBC worth completing for anyone using Saudi Pro League squads in Ultimate Team.

