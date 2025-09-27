EA FC 26 Mateo Retegui Cornerstones SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Mateo Retegui Cornerstones SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Italian strike with a 85-rated version as part of the ongoing promo. He was one of the most impressive players in the Serie A last season and has now moved to the Saudi League with Al Qadisiah, making this his first boosted item for his new club.

The Cornerstones promo consists of some high-profile new transfers, as well as players who are mainstays in the starting lineup for their club. The EA FC 26 Mateo Retegui Cornerstones SBC fits the former category, as the former Atalanta striker is one of the highest-rated attackers in the Saudi League following his surprising transfer.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Mateo Retegui Cornerstones SBC

Unlike the previously released Zubimendi SBC, which requires five squads to be completed, the EA FC 26 Mateo Retegui Cornerstones SBC only requires two squads. This will make this item much more affordable and accessible for gamers looking to upgrade their attacking lineups.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Saudi Pro League

Saudi Pro League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Solutions:

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Nacho Fernandez: 82

Kumagai: 82

Morroni: 81

Benrahma: 77

Berg: 77

Riley: 77

Tierney: 77

Bamba: 77

Stephen Eustaquio: 77

Laba: 77

Task 2: Italy

Italy players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Bonansea: 83

Kamara: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Naeher: 82

Lee Kang In: 79

Kaku: 79

Bouanga: 79

Provod: 78

Sallai: 78

These requirements are extremely lenient and will allow gamers to easily add this player to their clubs in Ultimate Team.

EA FC 26 Mateo Retegui Cornerstones SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 10,000 coins. This is an amazing price for an 85-rated striker decent pace, dribbling and physicality, along with amazing shooting attributes and Low Driven Shot PlayStyle. He also has other useful base PlayStyles like Precision Header, First Touch and Enforcer, making him a force to be reckoned with under the FC IQ system.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, this SBC is certainly worth completing. Not only does he have some amazing stats, but he is also cheap to unlock and could be useful for future Evolutions.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

