EA FC 26 Squad Foundations Toze objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Squad Foundations Toze objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to unlock an 83-rated special version of the Portuguese midfielder. He plays in the Saudi League for Al Riyadh and has a base overall rating of 75 in the latest title, making this a signifcant upgrade that gives him the boost required to be effective in the current meta.

The Saudi League has some extremely underrated and meta players in the latest game, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and N'Golo Kante. The EA FC 26 Squad Foundations Toze objective is perfect for gamers using such squads in Ultimate Team, as he will provide a small chemistry boost for players from his league.

The EA FC 26 Squad Foundations Toze objective is now live in Ultimate Team

EA Sports has already released multiple Squad Foundations players via SBCs, with the likes of Lucia Rodriguez and Synne Jensen receiving boosted versions. The EA FC 26 Squad Foundations Toze objective is the latest such addition, and it has the potential to be even more popular as it does not require any coins to be unlocked and can be obtained just by completing some in-game tasks.

Similar to the previously released Jessica Naz World Tour objective, this objective set also consists of various challenges that can be completed in different game modes. Each challenge also offers some individual rewards.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are the tasks and rewards of each segment of the EA FC 26 Squad Foundations Toze objective:

From Riyadh to Jeddah : Play three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum one Saudi League player in your starting eleven. Earn a 78+ rare gold player pack.

: Play three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum one Saudi League player in your starting eleven. Earn a 78+ rare gold player pack. Assist Alchemist: Assist two goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events). Earn a 75+ x2 players pack.

Assist two goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events). Earn a 75+ x2 players pack. Viva Portugal : Score four goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using a Portugal player. Earn a 75+ x2 players pack.

: Score four goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using a Portugal player. Earn a 75+ x2 players pack. Stack the Wins : Win four matches in Rivals (or Champions/Live Events). Earn a 82+ rare gold player pack.

: Win four matches in Rivals (or Champions/Live Events). Earn a 82+ rare gold player pack. Wins are Forever: Win four matches in Squad Battles (or Rush). Earn a 80+ x2 players pack.

Fans have to complete any four out of these five challenges to get their hands on the 83-rated Portuguese midfielder.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The item itself has the stats and PlayStyles required to be an effective playmaking midfielder under the FC IQ system. Overall, the objective is worth completing.

