EA FC 26 Synne Jensen Squad Foundations SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Synne Jensen Squad Foundations SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Norwegian attacker with an 85-rated item as part of the Early Access week. With the game now being available to gamers who purchased the Ultimate Edition, there have been several player SBCs for fans to grind for and add to their squads.

This is similar to the previously released Nicolas Pepe SBC, as she is also a right-winger capable of playing in multiple positions. Even the price and requirements of the two items are rather similar, with the EA FC 26 Synne Jensen Squad Foundations SBC being even higher-rated and having specific chemistry perks.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Synne Jensen Squad Foundations SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to previously released SBCs like Edin Dzeko and Reece James, the EA FC 26 Synne Jensen Squad Foundations SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: 81-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Solutions:

Haavi: 82

Chris Wood: 82

Rafa: 82

Galton: 82

Isi: 81

Akturkoglu: 80

Varela: 79

Emil Forsberg: 79

Kaku: 79

Bachmann: 79

Burgess: 78

Task 2: 82-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Gavi: 83

Kamara: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Naeher: 82

Lee Kang In: 79

Kaku: 79

Bouanga: 79

Provod: 78

Sallai: 78

Task 3: Liga F

Liga F players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Gavi: 83

Kamara: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Naeher: 82

Angela Sosa: 81

Kaku: 79

Bouanga: 79

Provod: 78

Sallai: 78

EA FC 26 Synne Jensen Squad Foundations SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 19,000 coins. This is an excellent price for a versatile attacker that can play as a winger or a striker under the FC IQ system. She also has the stats and attributes required to excel in all these positions, as she possesses 85 pace, 85 shooting and 85 dribbling. She also has useful PlayStyles like Low Driven Shot, Aerial Fortress, Technical and Rapid.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

Being a Squad Foundations player, she will also have chemistry perks that will help gamers who are using a squad featuring players from Liga F.

