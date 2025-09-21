EA FC 26 Nicolas Pepe vs Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBCs: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Nicolas Pepe vs Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBCs in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with two useful items to add to their squads. Not only do these players already possess some impressive attributes, they are also dynamic in nature and can receive upgrades based on the result of the fixture between Villareal and Athletic Bilbao.

This is the first Showdown SBC of the year and it has been released as an exclusive for the Early Access stage of the game. While the upgrade stipulations have remained the same, the boosts have been reduced to slow down the power curve of Ultimate Team. The player from the winning team in the EA FC 26 Nicolas Pepe vs Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBCs will receive a +1 boost.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Nicolas Pepe vs Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBCs

Similar to the recently released Reece James SBC, the EA FC 26 Nicolas Pepe vs Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBCs also have multiple segments. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions for the Ivorian winger from Villareal:

Pepe stats (Image via EA Sports)

Task 1: 82-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Gavi: 83

Kamara: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Naeher: 82

Lee Kang In: 79

Kaku: 79

Bouanga: 79

Provod: 78

Sallai: 78

Task 2: LaLiga

Players from LaLiga: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Solutions:

Haavi: 82

Chris Wood: 82

Rafa: 82

Galton: 82

Isi: 81

Akturkoglu: 80

Varela: 79

Emil Forsberg: 79

Kaku: 79

Bachmann: 79

Burgess: 78

Task 3: Spain

Players from Spain: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Solutions:

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Nacho Fernandez: 82

Kumagai: 82

Morroni: 81

Benrahma: 77

Berg: 77

Riley: 77

Tierney: 77

Bamba: 77

Stephen Eustaquio: 77

Laba: 77

Meanwhile, these are the requirements and cheapest solutions for the Spanish defender from Athletic Bilbao:

Berchiche stats (Image via EA Sports)

Task 1: Spain

Spain players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Solutions:

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Nacho Fernandez: 82

Kumagai: 82

Morroni: 81

Benrahma: 77

Berg: 77

Riley: 77

Tierney: 77

Bamba: 77

Stephen Eustaquio: 77

Laba: 77

Task 2: LaLiga

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Solutions:

Haavi: 82

Chris Wood: 82

Rafa: 82

Galton: 82

Isi: 81

Akturkoglu: 80

Varela: 79

Emil Forsberg: 79

Kaku: 79

Bachmann: 79

Burgess: 78

EA FC 26 Nicolas Pepe vs Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBCs: Review

Both SBCs are reasonably priced and will be easy to obtain for gamers who have purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game. Pepe costs 16,000 coins while Berchiche costs 10,000 coins. These items will be usable in their respective positions, but Nicolas Pepe is the standout option due to his high pace. Villareal are also in better form in the Spanish top flight, and they could potentially get the win on this occasion.

Regardless of who receives the upgrades, both players included in the EA FC 26 Nicolas Pepe vs Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBCs will be good options under the FC IQ system.

