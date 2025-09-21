  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 26 Nicolas Pepe vs Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBCs: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 26 Nicolas Pepe vs Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBCs: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 21, 2025 23:32 GMT
The latest player SBCs are live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBCs are live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Nicolas Pepe vs Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBCs in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with two useful items to add to their squads. Not only do these players already possess some impressive attributes, they are also dynamic in nature and can receive upgrades based on the result of the fixture between Villareal and Athletic Bilbao.

Ad

This is the first Showdown SBC of the year and it has been released as an exclusive for the Early Access stage of the game. While the upgrade stipulations have remained the same, the boosts have been reduced to slow down the power curve of Ultimate Team. The player from the winning team in the EA FC 26 Nicolas Pepe vs Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBCs will receive a +1 boost.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Nicolas Pepe vs Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBCs

Similar to the recently released Reece James SBC, the EA FC 26 Nicolas Pepe vs Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBCs also have multiple segments. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions for the Ivorian winger from Villareal:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Pepe stats (Image via EA Sports)
Pepe stats (Image via EA Sports)

Ad

Task 1: 82-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

  • Gavi: 83
  • Kamara: 83
  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
  • Bowen: 83
  • Dejan Kulusevski: 83
  • Naeher: 82
  • Lee Kang In: 79
  • Kaku: 79
  • Bouanga: 79
  • Provod: 78
  • Sallai: 78

Task 2: LaLiga

  • Players from LaLiga: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Solutions:

  • Haavi: 82
  • Chris Wood: 82
  • Rafa: 82
  • Galton: 82
  • Isi: 81
  • Akturkoglu: 80
  • Varela: 79
  • Emil Forsberg: 79
  • Kaku: 79
  • Bachmann: 79
  • Burgess: 78

Task 3: Spain

  • Players from Spain: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Solutions:

  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
  • Nacho Fernandez: 82
  • Kumagai: 82
  • Morroni: 81
  • Benrahma: 77
  • Berg: 77
  • Riley: 77
  • Tierney: 77
  • Bamba: 77
  • Stephen Eustaquio: 77
  • Laba: 77
Ad

Meanwhile, these are the requirements and cheapest solutions for the Spanish defender from Athletic Bilbao:

Berchiche stats (Image via EA Sports)
Berchiche stats (Image via EA Sports)

Ad

Task 1: Spain

  • Spain players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Solutions:

  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
  • Nacho Fernandez: 82
  • Kumagai: 82
  • Morroni: 81
  • Benrahma: 77
  • Berg: 77
  • Riley: 77
  • Tierney: 77
  • Bamba: 77
  • Stephen Eustaquio: 77
  • Laba: 77

Task 2: LaLiga

  • LaLiga players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Solutions:

  • Haavi: 82
  • Chris Wood: 82
  • Rafa: 82
  • Galton: 82
  • Isi: 81
  • Akturkoglu: 80
  • Varela: 79
  • Emil Forsberg: 79
  • Kaku: 79
  • Bachmann: 79
  • Burgess: 78

EA FC 26 Nicolas Pepe vs Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBCs: Review

Both SBCs are reasonably priced and will be easy to obtain for gamers who have purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game. Pepe costs 16,000 coins while Berchiche costs 10,000 coins. These items will be usable in their respective positions, but Nicolas Pepe is the standout option due to his high pace. Villareal are also in better form in the Spanish top flight, and they could potentially get the win on this occasion.

Regardless of who receives the upgrades, both players included in the EA FC 26 Nicolas Pepe vs Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBCs will be good options under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications