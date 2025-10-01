EA FC 26 Jarrod Bowen World Tour SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Jarrod Bowen World Tour SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English forward with an 86-rated version on the virtual pitch. The first season of Ultimate Team is focused around English players and England's historical triumph in the 1966 World Cup, making this an ideal SBC to be released at this stage of the game cycle.
Fans have already received multiple English World Tour players via SBCs and objectives, including the likes of Jessica Naz and Reece James. The EA FC 26 Jarrod Bowen World Tour SBC is the latest such addition, and this item has the stats and attributes required to be an effective attacker in the current meta of the game.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Jarrod Bowen World Tour SBC
Similar to the recently released Carney Chukwuemeka SBC, the EA FC 26 Jarrod Bowen World Tour SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: England
- Players from England: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Gavi: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Naeher: 82
- Lee Kang In: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bouanga: 79
- Provod: 78
- Sallai: 78
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
These requirements are not too extensive and will allow gamers to easily obtain this item for their squads on Ultimate Team.
EA FC 26 Jarrod Bowen World Tour SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 18,000 coins. This is an absolute bargain for an 86-rated attacker who can play as a striker or on the right-wing, making him a versatile option under the FC IQ system. While he is not the fastest when it comes to raw pace, he has good shooting, passing and dribbling stats, along with useful PlayStyles like Low Driven Shot, Gamechanger and Technical.
All these attributes will combine to make him an effective attacker in the current meta. He will also be easy to fit into any squad on full chemistry, as there are plenty of overpowered English and Premier League players available in Ultimate Team at the moment.
