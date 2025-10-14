EA FC 26 Jean-Philippe Mateta Ratings Reload SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Jean-Philippe Mateta Ratings Reload SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French striker with an 85-rated item as part of the ongoing promo. The Crystal Palace attacker has taken the Premier League by storm with his consistent goal-scoring performances over the last few seasons, making him the perfect candidate for this promo.

The Ratings Reload promo is a community-driven event, allowing fans to have their say and vote for the players who should have higher overall ratings in the latest title. The EA FC 26 Jean-Philippe Mateta Ratings Reload SBC is the ideal addition to the game during such an event, as gamers believe he should be higher-rated than 82 and deserves an upgrade.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Jean-Philippe Mateta Ratings Reload SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Harry Kane POTM SBC, the EA FC 26 Jean-Philippe Mateta Ratings Reload SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: France

Players from France: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Dali: 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Becho (TOTW): 82

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Dali: 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Eriksson: 82

The SBC requires one Team of the Week player, which will make the SBC slightly more expensive than the rating requirements suggest.

EA FC 26 Jean-Philippe Mateta Ratings Reload SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 26,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for an 85-rated French striker from the Premier League, who has impressive stats in all relevant areas as well as a five-star weak foot. He even has useful PlayStyles like Low Driven Shot, Power Shot, Precision Header, Enforcer and Press Proven.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

While he is not the quickest in terms of raw pace or the most agile when dribbling, his tall stature, excellent shooting and dominant physicality will make him an effective striker under the FC IQ system.

