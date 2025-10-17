EA FC 26 Joao Pedro Ratings Reload SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Joao Pedro Ratings Reload SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Brazilian attacker with an 86-rated version as part of the ongoing promo. The Premier League superstar has established himself as a regular starting fixture in the Chelsea FC starting lineup, earning his first boosted version of the year.
The second week of the Ratings Reload promo is now live in Ultimate Team, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Kevin de Bruyne headlining the roster. This is a community-driven event, with fans voting for the players they believe deserve higher overall ratings in the latest game. The EA FC 26 Joao Pedro Ratings Reload SBC is the perfect addition for such a promo due to his recent form.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Joao Pedro Ratings Reload SBC
Similar to the recently released Florian Thauvin POTM SBC, the EA FC 26 Joao Pedro Ratings Reload SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Brazil
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- van de Donk: 83
- Matheus Cunha: 83
Task 2: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Alexandra Popp: 85
- Foord: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Granit Xhaka: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Kim Little: 85
- Caroline Weir: 85
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Acerbi: 84
Task 3: 86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Ada Hegerberg: 87
- Millie Bright: 87
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Isco: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
- Pedro Goncalves: 83
- Gimenez: 83
EA FC 26 Joao Pedro Ratings Reload SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 100,000 coins. While this is a pretty high price for an 86-rated striker, he has all the stats required to be effective under the FC IQ system. He has four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, impressive stats and useful PlayStyles like Finesse Shot, Rapid and Press Proven. Being Brazilian and in the Premier League will also make him useful for squad building, making this a worthwhile SBC in the current meta.
