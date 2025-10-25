EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish left-back with an 88-rated item to celebrate his legacy in the sport. He is widely regarded as one of the best wing-backs of his generation, winning a host of titles at both the club and international levels. He is now playing for Inter Miami in MLS, and has received an elite-tier version on the virtual pitch.

The former FC Barcelona superstar has already received an 85-rated Team of the Week version in the latest title, but this EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC item is much superior in every aspect. He has now joined his teammate Sergio Busquets as only the second End of an Era SBC to be released so far this year.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Paul Pogba SBC, the EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: Spain

Spain players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Pavard: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Task 2: MLS

MLS players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Pavard: 84

De Paul: 84

Task 3: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Ada Hegerberg: 87

Millie Bright: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Maanum: 84

Isco: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Manuel Locatelli: 84

Pedro Goncalves: 83

Esmee Brugts (TOTW): 83

Task 4: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Ada Hegerberg: 87

Millie Bright: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Maanum: 84

Isco: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Manuel Locatelli: 84

Pedro Goncalves: 83

Gimenez: 83

EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 200,000 coins, which is a reasonable price for an item of this caliber. He has all the stats and PlayStyles required to be an elite-tier left-back under the FC IQ system, while also offering Icon chemistry perks.

