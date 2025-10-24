EA FC 26 Paul Pogba Ultimate Scream Pick SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Paul Pogba Ultimate Scream Pick SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French midfielder with two separate versions as part of the latest promo. Fans can choose between a CAM version and a CDM version of the AS Monaco superstar, each with their own unique stat boosts and PlayStyles.
The former Manchester United midfielder has been inactive for a few years due to a suspension, but is now signed to the Ligue 1 side and has made a return to the virtual pitch as well. The EA FC 26 Paul Pogba Ultimate Scream Pick SBC has given him the boost he needs to be effective in the current meta, much to the delight of fans around the globe.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Paul Pogba Ultimate Scream Pick SBC
Similar to the recently released Icon Upgrade SBC, the EA FC 26 Paul Pogba Ultimate Scream Pick SBC also requires three squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: Ligue 1
- Ligue 1 players: Minimum one
- TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Alexandra Popp: 85
- Foord: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Granit Xhaka: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Kim Little: 85
- Caroline Weir: 85
- Pavard: 84
- Schrader (TOTW): 84
Task 2: France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Ada Hegerberg: 87
- Millie Bright: 87
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Isco: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
- Pedro Goncalves: 83
- Gimenez: 83
Task 3: 87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Endler: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Gabriel: 88
- Ella Toone: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
EA FC 26 Paul Pogba Ultimate Scream Pick SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 200,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for either version on offer, as he is a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team and has always been overpowered on the virtual pitch. While the CDM version is certainly the better choice for the current meta due to his defensive stats and base PlayStyles, the CAM version will be preferable for fans who wish to emulate Pogba's real-life style of play.
