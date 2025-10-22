EA FC 26 Max 87 Base Icon Upgrade SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Max 87 Base Icon Upgrade SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to test their luck and try to obtain an overpowered legend for their rosters. This is the first Icon Upgrade pack to be released in the game cycle so far, and while the rating cap will limit the number of available players, there are still some amazing items up for grabs.
This is similar to the previously released Max 86 and Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBCs. However, with Icons being more desirable and overpowered on the virtual pitch, the EA FC 26 Max 87 Base Icon Upgrade SBC is also more expensive to unlock.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Max 87 Base Icon Upgrade SBC
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Similar to the recently released Joao Pedro SBC, the EA FC 26 Max 87 Base Icon Upgrade SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: 85-rated squad
- TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Alexandra Popp: 85
- Foord: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Granit Xhaka: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Kim Little: 85
- Caroline Weir: 85
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Schrader (TOTW): 84
Task 2: 86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Ada Hegerberg: 87
- Millie Bright: 87
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Isco: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
- Pedro Goncalves: 83
- Gimenez: 83
Task 3: 87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Endler: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Gabriel: 88
- Ella Toone: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Maanum: 84
- Manuel Locatelli: 84
EA FC 26 Max 87 Base Icon Upgrade SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 200,000 coins. This is double the price of the previously released Hero Upgrade SBC. While this is a high cost, there are some very overpowered players available in this pack who are worth more than the price of the SBC. These are some of the best options:
- Fernando Torres: 87
- Gianfranco Zola: 87
- John Barnes: 87
- Nemanja Vidic: 87
- Claude Makelele: 87
- Sisi: 86
- Michael Essien: 86
- Gianluca Zambrotta: 86
- Cha Bum Kun: 86
All these players possess the stats required to be elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, making the SBC worth gambling on.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.