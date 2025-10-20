  • home icon
EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 20, 2025 22:16 GMT
End of an Era Alba has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
End of an Era Alba has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FIFATradingRomania. This is one of the most popular accounts on social media for such leaks, so it is reasonable to believe that the Spanish wing-back will receive a boosted item soon on the virtual pitch.

The former FC Barcelona superstar made a name for himself during his time at Valencia, earning a high-profile transfer to Barca and establishing himself as one of the best left-backs in the world. He is now in the twilight years of his career, playing for Inter Miami in MLS, and the EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC could be the perfect send-off for a legendary player in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FIFATradingRomania. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC has been leaked

His former FC Barcelona and current Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets is also rumored to receive an End of an Era SBC in Ultimate Team after announcing his retirement from the sport. The EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC will be the perfect addition to the game, as both these items will be extremely popular amongst gamers looking to upgrade their rosters.

Rumors also suggest that EA Sports will adhere to the chemistry system from last year and provide End of an Era items with Icon chemistry, making it extremely easy to fit them into any squad.

What will the EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/FIFATradingRomania, the rumored left-back version will possess the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 92
  • Shooting: 81
  • Passing: 88
  • Dribbling: 90
  • Defending: 84
  • Physicality: 81
If these stats prove to be accurate, he will undeniably be one of the best left-backs under the FC IQ system. While he is not the tallest or strongest defender when it comes to his physical stature, his pace and agility will make him an exceptional option on the virtual pitch.

How much will the EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC cost?

With these SBC items receiving Icon chemistry, a left-back with stats like these could easily be worth around 200,000 coins to obtain, especially if he receives meta PlayStyles that boost his defensive abilities.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

