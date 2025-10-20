EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FIFATradingRomania. This is one of the most popular accounts on social media for such leaks, so it is reasonable to believe that the Spanish wing-back will receive a boosted item soon on the virtual pitch.The former FC Barcelona superstar made a name for himself during his time at Valencia, earning a high-profile transfer to Barca and establishing himself as one of the best left-backs in the world. He is now in the twilight years of his career, playing for Inter Miami in MLS, and the EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC could be the perfect send-off for a legendary player in Ultimate Team.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FIFATradingRomania. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC has been leakedHis former FC Barcelona and current Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets is also rumored to receive an End of an Era SBC in Ultimate Team after announcing his retirement from the sport. The EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC will be the perfect addition to the game, as both these items will be extremely popular amongst gamers looking to upgrade their rosters.Rumors also suggest that EA Sports will adhere to the chemistry system from last year and provide End of an Era items with Icon chemistry, making it extremely easy to fit them into any squad.What will the EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/FIFATradingRomania, the rumored left-back version will possess the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 92Shooting: 81Passing: 88Dribbling: 90Defending: 84Physicality: 81If these stats prove to be accurate, he will undeniably be one of the best left-backs under the FC IQ system. While he is not the tallest or strongest defender when it comes to his physical stature, his pace and agility will make him an exceptional option on the virtual pitch.How much will the EA FC 26 Jordi Alba End of an Era SBC cost?With these SBC items receiving Icon chemistry, a left-back with stats like these could easily be worth around 200,000 coins to obtain, especially if he receives meta PlayStyles that boost his defensive abilities.