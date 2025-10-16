EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC has been leaked on social media by X/DonkTrading, hinting at the Spanish midfielder receiving a boosted item soon in Ultimate Team. He is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders to ever grace the sport, and his recent retirement announcement could now earn him this incredible item on the virtual pitch.The former FC Barcelona superstar was a vital part of their dominant midfield trio that also included Andres Iniesta and Xavi. With the two latter players now being Icons in Ultimate Team, Busquets was the last member of the trio to still be an active athlete. However, he has now announced his retirement and the rumored EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC will pay tribute to his storied career.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC has been leaked on social mediaAndres Iniesta has been added to the Icon roster this year, with Xavi already being an established part of the Legends roster. The leaked EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC could allow Barca fans to reunite these three legends on the virtual pitch, especially if the current MLS star receives a proper boost that makes him effective in the current meta.While he will certainly be an Icon in future titles, the base version of Busquets lacks the stats to be usable in any position. However, the rumored SBC could fix these flaws.What will the EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, the leaked SBC item will have the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 77Shooting: 80Passing: 88Dribbling: 85Defending: 88Physicality: 83He is also rumored to possess the Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle, which is one of the most useful passing traits in the current meta under the FC IQ system. These stats and traits will make him an elite-tier defensive midfielder, which could make the SBC expensive to complete as well.How much will the EA FC 26 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC cost?It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC, as there have not been any End of an Era SBCs released so far. However, if the leaked stats prove to be accurate, a price of around 100,000 coins will be reasonable for such an item.