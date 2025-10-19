  • home icon
EA FC 26 Keeper of the Goal Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 19, 2025 18:43 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Keeper of the Goal Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade low-rated goalkeepers and transform them into amazing shot-stoppers on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires either 10,000 coins or 200 FC points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer could be worthwhile if you have the right players for the EVO.

This is the first major goalkeeper Evolution to be released in Ultimate Team this year. Previous goalkeeper EVOs all provided small boosts to certain stats or certain PlayStyles and Roles, but the EA FC 26 Keeper of the Goal Evolution provides a massive overall rating upgrade and some impressive stat boosts as well.

All requirements of the EA FC 26 Keeper of the Goal Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 Keeper of the Goal Evolution:

  • Overall rating: Max 80
  • Position: GK
  • PlayStyles: Max five
  • Must not be: World Tour Silver Stars Icon

Best players to use in the EA FC 26 Keeper of the Goal Evolution

These are some of the best goalkeepers who meet the rating threshold and will benefit the most from the upgrades on offer:

  • Andre Onana: 80
  • Strakosha: 80
  • Trubin: 80
  • Edouard Mendy: 80
  • Berndt Leno: 80
  • Livakovic: 80
  • Bento: 80
  • Petrovic: 80
  • Ortega: 79
  • Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 79
  • Gazzaniga: 79
  • Senne Lammens: 78
  • Robert Sanchez: 78
  • Alphonse Areola: 77
All these players will become effective shot-stoppers under the FC IQ system after receiving the PlayStyles and stat boosts from this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 Keeper of the Goal Evolution

The EVO has two levels (Image via EA Sports)
This is a unique EVO as it offers big upgrades but has very few levels and challenges. Unlike the recently released Born to Shine EVO, which had four levels in total, the EA FC 26 Keeper of the Goal Evolution only has two levels overall. These are the upgrades provided by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Far Reach PlayStyle (Max five Playstyles)
  • Handling +12 (Max 83)
  • Kicking +8 (Max 82)
  • Diving +15 (Max 84)

Level 2 upgrades:

  • GK Sweeper Keeper+ Role
  • Footwork PlayStyle (Max five PlayStyles)
  • Reflexes +10 (Max 85)
  • Positioning +12 (Max 84)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in various Ultimate Team game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, Squad Battles or Live Events to obtain all of the boosts on offer:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:

  • Win three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing. This will be the most useful for fans who want to upgrade low-rated goalkeepers from their favorite club or nation, making them effective in the current meta due to the PlayStyles and upgrades being provided.

