EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German midfielder with an 85-rated version on the virtual pitch. He has a base overall rating of 82 in the latest title, but while this new item boosts his overall rating, he has not received upgrades in all areas.

Ad

With the developers making a conscious attempt to slow down the power curve of the game cycle, the player SBCs released at this stage of the game have not received massive boosts. The EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC is the perfect examply, as the Bayern Munich midfielder has been upgraded in some stats and downgraded in the others.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Cornerstones Zubimendi SBC, the EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: FC Bayern Munchen

Bayern players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Gavi: 83

Kamara: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Konrad Laimer: 82

Lee Kang In: 79

Kaku: 79

Bouanga: 79

Provod: 78

Sallai: 78

Task 2: Germany

Germany players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Gavi: 83

Kamara: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Naeher: 82

Lee Kang In: 79

Kaku: 79

Bouanga: 79

Provod: 78

Sallai: 78

Task 3: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Dali: 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Eriksson: 82

Ad

Task 4+5: 84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

Ben White: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Task 6: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 70,000 coins. While he has received downgrades to his shooting, defending and physical, he has received boosts to his pace, passing and dribbling. These boosts will make him a better playmaker under the FC IQ system, making the SBC worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.