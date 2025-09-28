EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German midfielder with an 85-rated version on the virtual pitch. He has a base overall rating of 82 in the latest title, but while this new item boosts his overall rating, he has not received upgrades in all areas.
With the developers making a conscious attempt to slow down the power curve of the game cycle, the player SBCs released at this stage of the game have not received massive boosts. The EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC is the perfect examply, as the Bayern Munich midfielder has been upgraded in some stats and downgraded in the others.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC
Similar to the recently released Cornerstones Zubimendi SBC, the EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:
Task 1: FC Bayern Munchen
- Bayern players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Gavi: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Konrad Laimer: 82
- Lee Kang In: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bouanga: 79
- Provod: 78
- Sallai: 78
Task 2: Germany
- Germany players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Gavi: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Naeher: 82
- Lee Kang In: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bouanga: 79
- Provod: 78
- Sallai: 78
Task 3: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Dali: 83
- Artem Dovbyk: 83
- Athenea: 83
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Cerci: 83
- Hendrich: 82
- Eriksson: 82
Task 4+5: 84-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- Ben White: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
Task 6: 85-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Alexandra Popp: 85
- Foord: 85
- Girelli: 85
- Granit Xhaka: 85
- Giugliano: 85
- Svenja Huth: 85
- Vivianne Miedema: 85
- Kim Little: 85
- Caroline Weir: 85
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 70,000 coins. While he has received downgrades to his shooting, defending and physical, he has received boosts to his pace, passing and dribbling. These boosts will make him a better playmaker under the FC IQ system, making the SBC worth completing.
