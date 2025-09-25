EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. The German midfielder has been an important part of the Bayern Munich starting lineup ever since he joined the Bavarians from Schalke in 2018, and he could receive his first boosted item of the year.As the current Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich have received upgrades in some key areas on the virtual pitch. The likes of Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise have been boosted, making their players even more desirable in Ultimate Team. The EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC will be the perfect addition at this stage of the game cycle, providing a top-tier midfield option for gamers using German players.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC has been leaked on social mediaThe German midfielder has a base overall rating of 82 in the latest title. He has well-rounded stats in all areas, making him an amazing option for lower budget squads in Ultimate Team. The EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC will make him even more overpowered, so this SBC has the potential to be quite expensive as well.The player SBCs released so far in the game cycle have been reasonably priced, with Edin Dzeko receiving the only other Flashback item so far. However, with the full release of the game arriving soon, player SBCs will certainly start to be more costly.What will the EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this item will be 85-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 80Shooting: 81Passing: 83Dribbling: 83Defending: 83Physicality: 85He is also rumored to possess the Bruiser+ PlayStyle, which will be perfect for a player like him. This trait will boost his physicality, making him an even more capable defensive midfielder under the FC IQ system.How much will the EA FC 26 Leon Goretzka Flashback SBC cost?This is undoubtedly the biggest player SBC to be leaked so far in the current game cycle. While previous SBCs like Reece James and Edin Dzeko have been exceptional as well, a meta item like Goretzka will certainly be more expensive. His 82-rated base item costs around 5,000 coins in the transfer market, so this SBC could easily cost around 80,000 to 100,000 coins.