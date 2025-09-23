  • home icon
EA FC 26 Lucia Rodriguez Squad Foundations SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 23, 2025 22:35 GMT
EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Lucia Rodriguez Squad Foundations SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain a cheap but useful right-back for their squads. This is the latest Squad Foundations item to be released in the game, and it carries on the theme of Liga F players receiving such items.

This is the second Liga F player to receive a Squad Foundations item via an SBC, with Synne Jensen being the first. While Jensen was an exceptional attacker, the EA FC 26 Lucia Rodriguez Squad Foundations SBC offers an 84-rated right-back who has the stats to be an effective defender on the virtual pitch.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Lucia Rodriguez Squad Foundations SBC

Similar to the recently released Yuri Berchiche Showdown SBC, the EA FC 26 Lucia Rodriguez Squad Foundations SBC also requires just two squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Spain

  • Players from Spain: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Solutions:

  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
  • Nacho Fernandez: 82
  • Kumagai: 82
  • Morroni: 81
  • Benrahma: 77
  • Berg: 77
  • Riley: 77
  • Tierney: 77
  • Bamba: 77
  • Stephen Eustaquio: 77
  • Laba: 77

Task 2: Liga F

  • Liga F players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Solutions:

  • Ilkay Gundogan: 83
  • Nacho Fernandez: 82
  • Kumagai: 82
  • Lola Gallardo: 81
  • Benrahma: 77
  • Berg: 77
  • Riley: 77
  • Tierney: 77
  • Bamba: 77
  • Stephen Eustaquio: 77
  • Laba: 77

These requirements are extremely lenient and will make this item easy to obtain. 80-rated players are really cheap in the transfer market, and most gamers will be able to complete this SBC by just using items from their clubs.

EA FC 26 Lucia Rodriguez Squad Foundations SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 10,000 coins, which is a reasonable price for a player of this caliber. The 84-rated right-back has good pace, dribbling and defending stats, along with the Long Ball pass, Block and Slide Tackle PlayStyles. All these attributes will make her an effective defender under the FC IQ system.

Squad Foundations players also receive a chemistry boost that makes them more beneficial for other players from their league, and with how impressive Liga F women are in Ultimate Team, this item could prove to be really useful.

Shivanshu Raturi

