EA FC 26 Marquee Matchups SBC (September 18): All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the very first set of EA FC 26 Marquee Matchups SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain some useful packs to kickstart their journey in the latest game cycle. This SBC has been a part of the game since the introduction of Ultimate Team, featuring challenges revolving around the most hyped real-life fixtures of the week.

The first set of EA FC 26 Marquee Matchups SBC are easier to complete than usual, as fans don't have the resources required to complete challenging SBCs at the moment. The SBC consists of massive upcoming fixtures like Arsenal vs Manchester City and PSG vs Marseille.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Marquee Matchups SBC

The Early Access version of the game is now available for those who have purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game. However, fans who do not have this Early Access will still be able to complete the EA FC 26 Marquee Matchups SBC via the Web App.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of this SBC:

Task 1: Marseille vs PSG

France players: Minimum one

Nationalities: Max six

Silver players: Minimum three

Player level: Minimum Bronze

Team chemistry: 14

Solutions:

Brown: 69

Ivacic: 67

Mahmmoud: 67

Hanlan: 63

Fielding: 63

Eccleston: 62

Chapman: 62

Hall: 62

Stickland: 61

Mitchell: 61

Hutchinson: 61

Task 2: Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Players from the same club: Minimum two

Leagues: Max three

Rare players: Minimum two

Player quality: Minimum Silver

Team chemistry: Minimum 18

Solutions:

Kehrer: 79

Mika Biereth: 78

Kondogbia: 78

Haraldsson: 78

Tagliafico: 78

Ndayishimiye: 77

Embolo: 77

Vanhoutte: 77

Chukwuemeka: 76

Lundgren: 69

Zugelj: 67

Task 3: Real Madrid vs Espanyol

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Spain players: Minimum two

Clubs: Max four

Gold players: Minimum three

Player level: Minimum Silver

Team chemistry: Minimum 22

Solutions:

Diego Carlos: 78

Caqueret: 77

Dallinga: 76

Catro: 76

Lucumi: 76

Pedraza: 75

Vojvoda: 75

Pilgrim: 75

Valdezate: 75

Alberto Moreno: 75

Rowe: 75

Task 4: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal or Manchester City players: Minimum two

England players: Minimum two

Players from the same nation: Max five

Rare players: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Team chemistry: Minimum 26

Solutions:

Kerolin Nicoli: 80

Fortounis: 80

Chris Smalling: 80

Fowler: 79

McGregor: 79

Lacazette: 79

Nlundulu: 61

Doohan: 61

Sobowale: 61

Al Jayzani: 61

Al Harbi: 61

The overall expected cost of completing all these segments of the EA FC 26 Marquee Matchups SBC is around 16,000 coins.

The reward (Image via EA Sports)

Not only do each of the segments offer smaller packs of their own, the group reward is a tradeable Premium Gold Players pack, which costs 25,000 coins in the Store. This makes the SBC worth completing.

