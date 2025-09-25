  • home icon
  EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 25, 2025 03:24 GMT
Cornerstones Zubimendi has been leaked (Images via EA Sports||Sportskeeda Gaming)
Cornerstones Zubimendi has been leaked (Images via EA Sports||Sportskeeda Gaming)

With the Cornerstones promo arriving soon as the very first event in the Ultimate Team game cycle, the EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC has been leaked on social media. Based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff, the Spanish midfielder will receive a boosted version as part of this promo, much to the excitement of gamers wanting to upgrade their midfields on the virtual pitch.

The new Arsenal recruit has already made his mark in the Premier League, establishing himself as a regular fixture in the North London club's starting lineup. This makes him an ideal candidate for the upcoming promo, so it comes as no surprise that the EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC is rumored to arrive soon as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC has been leaked on social media

Based on the information released by EA Sports, this promo will feature players around whom their teams are built, acting as a central figure and being extremely influential in every match. The rumored EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC is the perfect inclusion for this event, with the Spanish midfielder playing a key part in the Arsenal lineup.

With the Early Access week coming to an end for Ultimate Edition players, the full release will be accompanied by the very first promo of the year. This event will give fans some insight into the power curve of the game, as it will show what kind of upgrades these players will receive.

What will the EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this item will be 87-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 75
  • Shooting: 72
  • Passing: 84
  • Dribbling: 82
  • Defending: 84
  • Physicality: 80

He is also rumored to possess the Intercept+ PlayStyle, which is an important trait for defensive midfielders under the FC IQ system.

How much will the EA FC 26 Martin Zubimendi Cornerstones SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of such an SBC, as we have not had many player SBCs released so far. However, we can make an educated guess based on the leaked stats and the stats of viable alternatives in the transfer market. This item is somewhat similar to Moises Caicedo, who costs around 40,000 coins but is harder to get full chemistry for. This would make this SBC a worthwhile option if it costs around 60,000 coins.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
