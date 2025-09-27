  • home icon
EA FC 26 Mateo Retegui Cornerstones SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 27, 2025 04:10 GMT
Retegui SBC has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Retegui SBC has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 26 Mateo Retegui Cornerstones SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team as part of the ongoing promo. Based on a leak by X/DonkTrading, the Italian striker will receive his first boosted version of the year during this event, giving him the upgrade he needs to be effective on the virtual pitch.

He was one of the best players in the Serie A last season with Atalanta, finishing the campaign as the top scorer and earning a place in the Team of the Season squad. He surprisingly moved to the Saudi League recently and is now a part of the Al Qadisiyah roster, but his 83-rated base item is rather underwhelming. The leaked EA FC 26 Mateo Retegui Cornerstones SBC could offer the required boost for him to be amazing again.

also-read-trending Trending

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 26 Mateo Retegui Cornerstones SBC has been leaked on social media

The Cornerstones promo is off to a great start in Ultimate Team, with a squad featuring the likes of Federico Valverde and Cole Palmer being available in packs and Martin Zubimendi receiving an SBC version. The EA FC 26 Mateo Retegui Cornerstones SBC has joined other leaked player SBCs like Flashback Goretzka, adding to the hype even further.

With the game cycle being in its very early stages, EA Sports has made a conscious effort to slow down the power curve of Ultimate Team by releasing lower-tier but usable items via SBCs. Players like Reece James and Edin Dzeko have been exceptional additions to the game, and the EA FC 26 Mateo Retegui Cornerstones SBC could be very similar.

What will this item look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, this striker item will be 85-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 83
  • Shooting: 87
  • Passing: 75
  • Dribbling: 84
  • Defending: 40
  • Physicality: 81

These stats will make him an effective striker under the FC IQ system. While he is not rumored to possess a PlayStyle+ trait, he will still have the attributes required to be amazing in the current meta if he receives the right base PlayStyles.

How much will the EA FC 26 Mateo Retegui Cornerstones SBC cost?

While Italian players are not hard to accommodate into a squad, his league will make it difficult to provide him with full chemistry. Based on the price of the previously released Edin Dzeko SBC, a cost of around 30,000 coins will be reasonable for such an item.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

