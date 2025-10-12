EA FC 26 Midfield Spark Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Midfield Spark Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their CMs, CDMs and CAMs on the virtual pitch by providing them with a well-rounded boost. This is a paid EVO and requires either 10,000 coins or 200 FC points to be unlocked, but the upgrades on offer could make it worthwhile for the right players.

The latest title has focused on slowing down the power curve of Ultimate Team by lowering the boosts given to promo players and nerfing Evolutions as well. This has reduced the frequency of EVOs that offer overall rating boosts, making the EA FC 26 Midfield Spark Evolution especially enticing.

All requirements of the EA FC 26 Midfield Spark Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 Midfield Spark Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 80

Position: CDM, CM or CAM

PlayStyles: Max four

Must not be: World Tour Silver Superstars Icons

Best players to use in the EA FC 26 Midfield Spark Evolution

These are some of the best midfielders who fit these requirements and will benefit the most from the boosts on offer:

Can Uzun: 80

Andrey Santos: 80

Marcel Sabitzer: 80

Gabriel Jesus: 80

Franck Kessie: 80

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 80

Philippe: 80

Thomas-Asante: 80

Fred: 80

Quentin Timber: 80

Kenan Yildiz: 79

Joao Felix: 79

Kouadio Kone: 79

Matheus Nunes: 79

Paul Pogba: 79

All these players will become effective midfielders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 Midfield Spark Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Backline Glow EVO, which had four levels, the EA FC 26 Midfield Spark Evolution only has three levels. These are the boosts offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Short Passing +15 (Max 85)

Vision +15 (Max 86)

Defending +8 (Max 70)

Long Passing +15 (Max 84)

Curve +15 (Max 84)

Level 2 upgrades:

Long Ball Pass PlayStyle

Ball control +4 (Max 84)

Balance +5 (Max 82)

Crossing +15 (Max 84)

Agility +5 (Max 82)

Dribbling +10 (Max 84)

Level 3 upgrades:

Weak Foot +1 star (Max three star)

Skill moves +1 star (Max three star)

Tiki Taka PlayStyle

Sprint Speed +7 (Max 83)

Acceleration +7 (Max 83)

Freekick Accuracy +15 (Max 84)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Squad Battles or Champions to get their hands on these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth the coins or FC Points if you have the right player to be upgraded.

