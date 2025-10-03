EA FC 26 Oscar Trejo Cornerstones objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Oscar Trejo Cornerstones objective in Ultimate Team, providing the Argentine playmaker with an 83-rated version as part of the ongoing promo. The Rayo Vallecano superstar has a base overall rating of 71 in the latest title, and the brand new objective version has given him the boost required to be an effective player in the current meta.

The second week of the Cornerstones promo is now live in Ultimate Team, with the likes of Ronaldo and Wirtz spearheading the roster. This promo focuses on new transfers and players who are mainstays in their team's starting lineups. This makes the EA FC 26 Oscar Trejo Cornerstones objective an ideal addition to the game at this stage, and the item is easy to obtain as well.

The EA FC 26 Oscar Trejo Cornerstones objective is now live in Ultimate Team

The first week of the promo released an 83-rated version of MLS midfielder Darlington Nagbe. The EA FC 26 Oscar Trejo Cornerstones objective is similar in this regard, as the item is not extremely high-rated but has the stats required to be useful in the current meta, while also being easy to unlock.

Similar to other objective players like Jessica Naz, this item can also be obtained by completing some simple tasks in various game modes like Squad Battles or Rivals. Each task also offers some individual rewards, making the objective even more lucrative.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the challenges and rewards of each segment of the EA FC 26 Oscar Trejo Cornerstones objective:

Argentina Connection : Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum one player from Argentina in your starting lineup. Earn a 75+ rated player pack.

: Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum one player from Argentina in your starting lineup. Earn a 75+ rated player pack. Assist 3 : Assist three goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live events). Earn a 75+ x2 players pack.

: Assist three goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live events). Earn a 75+ x2 players pack. Score 6 : Score six goals using a player from LaLiga in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events). Earn 500 SP and a 78+ rare player pack.

: Score six goals using a player from LaLiga in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events). Earn 500 SP and a 78+ rare player pack. Win 4 : Win four matches in Rivals (or Champions/Live Events). Earn a 78+ x2 players pack.

: Win four matches in Rivals (or Champions/Live Events). Earn a 78+ x2 players pack. Win 8: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush). Earn a 80+ x2 players pack.

Not only does the objective offer the 83-rated LaLiga player, it also has some impressive packs on offer.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The item itself has the stats required to be a useful CAM under the FC IQ system, and it can even be used in some EVOs for further upgrades.

