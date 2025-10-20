EA FC 26 Paul Pogba Ultimate Scream Player Pick SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

EA Sports has confirmed that the Ultimate Scream promo will be returning to Ultimate Team soon, and the EA FC 26 Paul Pogba Ultimate Scream Player Pick SBC is rumored to arrive during this event. Based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff, the French midfielder will receive two separate versions during this promo, and fans will be able to take their pick between the two by completing an SBC.The Ultimate Scream promo was last released in FIFA 20, and is expected to be the next promo in FC 26 after Ratings Reload. With the event returning to the virtual pitch after five years, fans will be excited to see what content EA Sports release during the promo. The leaked EA FC 26 Paul Pogba Ultimate Scream Player Pick SBC has already generated a lot of hype amongst gamers.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 26 Paul Pogba Ultimate Scream Player Pick SBC has been leaked on social mediaThe former Juventus and Manchester United superstar is currently signed with AS Monaco after spending nearly three years on the sidelines due to a suspension. He is a massive fan-favorite in real life as well as amongst Ultimate Team enthusiasts, which will make the leaked EA FC 26 Paul Pogba Ultimate Scream Player Pick SBC even more popular.He has a base overall rating of 79 in the latest title, which lacks pace and several other key stats required to be effective in the current meta. However, this rumored SBC could give him the boost he needs to be overpowered once again.What will the EA FC 26 Paul Pogba Ultimate Scream Player Pick SBC items look like?Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, the Frenchman will receive two versions, with one being more of a playmaker while the other is stronger defensively. These are the expected stats for the former:Pace: 81Shooting: 84Passing: 86Dribbling: 87Defending: 63Physicality: 72PlayStyle: Tiki Taka+Meanwhile, these are the expected stats for the defensive variant:Pace: 80Shooting: 79Passing: 83Dribbling: 86Defending: 86Physicality: 83PlayStyle: Anticipate+Both these items could potentially be elite-tier for their respective roles under the FC IQ System.How much will the EA FC 26 Paul Pogba Ultimate Scream Player Pick SBC cost?If these rumored stats prove to be accurate, the high-tier attributes and Pogba's popularity amongst gamers could easily make this SBC cost around 200,000 coins to complete.