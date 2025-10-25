EA FC 26 Phantom Fullback Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Phantom Fullback Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their centre-backs on the virtual pitch while also transforming them into a right-back. This is a paid EVO and requires either 10,000 coins or 200 FC points to be unlocked, which is a reasonable cost for such incredible boosts.

This is the second paid EVO to be released during the Ultimate Scream promo, with The Big Fella EVO being the first. Both these EVOs have been popular amongst gamers, as they offer some amazing upgrades. While the previous addition was applicable to CDMs, the EA FC 26 Phantom Fullback Evolution is applicable to low-rated centre-backs.

All requirements of the EA FC 26 Phantom Fullback Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 Phantom Fullback Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 82

PlayStyles: Max 10

Position: CB

Max Positions: Three

Must not be: World Tour Silver Stars Icon

Best players to use in the EA FC 26 Phantom Fullback Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered options for this EVO:

Micky van de Ven: 82

Emre Can: 82

Mario Gila: 82

Ibanez: 82

Davinson Sanchez: 82

Fikayo Tomori: 81

Balerdi: 81

Wilfreid Singo: 80

Zabarnyi: 79

Maxence Lacroix: 79

St Juste: 76

Bombito: 76

All these players have the potential to be elite-tier defenders under the FC IQ system if used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 Phantom Fullback Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released The Big Fella EVO, the EA FC 26 Phantom Fullback Evolution also has three levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Skill moves +1 star (Max three star)

Agility +5 (Max 75)

Crossing +7 (Max 80)

Ball control +7 (Max 80)

Aggression +5 (Max 80)

Long Passing +5 (Max 78)

Level 2 upgades:

RB position

Balance +7 (Max 78)

Reactions +10 (Max 85)

Stamina +7 (Max 85)

Jumping +10 (Max 90)

Short Passing +7 (Max 82)

Level 3 upgrades:

RB Wingback+

Incisive Pass Playstyle

Strength +5 (Max 84)

Defending +3 (Max 84)

Composure +10 (Max 82)

Level 4 upgrades:

RB Fullback++

Defending +4 (Max 84)

Jockey PlayStyle

Pace +7 (Max 82)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, Live Events or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win four matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play four matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

