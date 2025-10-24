EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 24, 2025 17:58 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their midfielders on the virtual pitch and turn them into defensive beasts. This is a paid EVO and requires either 25,000 coins or 300 FC points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer make it an absolute bargain.

This is the first paid EVO to be released as part of the fan-favorite Ultimate Scream promo, which is making a return to Ultimate Team after five years. Based on the description of the EVO, the EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution is based on former Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini, providing a midfielder of your choice with a massive defensive and physical upgrade.

All requirements of the EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution:

  • Overall: Max 84
  • Position: CDM
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • Must not be: World Tour Silver Stars Icon

Best players to use in the EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution

These are some of the best and most overpowered defensive midfielders who fit these requirements and will benefit the most from the upgrades offered by this EVO:

  • Aurelien Tchouameni: 84
  • James Ward-Prowse: 84
  • Endo: 84
  • Konraid Laimer: 84
  • Rodrigo De Paul: 84
  • Koke: 84
  • Eduardo Camavinga: 83
  • Leandro Paredes: 83
  • Morton: 83
  • Angel Gomes: 83
  • Darlington Nagbe: 83
  • Felix Nmecha: 82
  • Leon Goretzka: 82
  • Khephren Thuram: 81
  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 80
All these players will become top-tier defensive midfielders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
Similar to the recently released Born to Shine EVO, the EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • CDM Deep Lying Playmaker+
  • Pace +5 (Max 80)
  • Passing +5 (Max 83)
  • Heading Accuracy +12 (Max 88)

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Long Shots +5 (Max 86)
  • Shot Power +5 (Max 86)
  • Interceptions +8 (Max 85)
  • Standing Tackle +8 (Max 85)
  • Defensive Awareness +8 (Max 85)
  • Sliding Tackle +6 (Max 84)

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Weak Foot +1 star
  • CDM Holding+
  • Stamina +10 (Max 87)
  • Aggression +8 (Max 85)
  • Strength +12 (Max 87)

Level 4 upgrades:

  • CDM Box Crasher++
  • Reactions +5 (Max 83)
  • Jumping +12 (Max 88)
  • Balance +5 (Max 83)
  • Bruiser PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, Squad Battles or Live Events to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Score two goals with your active EVO player in any game mode.
  • Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.
  • Win two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
