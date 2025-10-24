EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their midfielders on the virtual pitch and turn them into defensive beasts. This is a paid EVO and requires either 25,000 coins or 300 FC points to be unlocked, but the boosts on offer make it an absolute bargain.
This is the first paid EVO to be released as part of the fan-favorite Ultimate Scream promo, which is making a return to Ultimate Team after five years. Based on the description of the EVO, the EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution is based on former Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini, providing a midfielder of your choice with a massive defensive and physical upgrade.
All requirements of the EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution:
- Overall: Max 84
- Position: CDM
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- Must not be: World Tour Silver Stars Icon
Best players to use in the EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution
These are some of the best and most overpowered defensive midfielders who fit these requirements and will benefit the most from the upgrades offered by this EVO:
- Aurelien Tchouameni: 84
- James Ward-Prowse: 84
- Endo: 84
- Konraid Laimer: 84
- Rodrigo De Paul: 84
- Koke: 84
- Eduardo Camavinga: 83
- Leandro Paredes: 83
- Morton: 83
- Angel Gomes: 83
- Darlington Nagbe: 83
- Felix Nmecha: 82
- Leon Goretzka: 82
- Khephren Thuram: 81
- Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 80
All these players will become top-tier defensive midfielders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution
Similar to the recently released Born to Shine EVO, the EA FC 26 The Big Fella Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:
Level 1 upgrades:
- CDM Deep Lying Playmaker+
- Pace +5 (Max 80)
- Passing +5 (Max 83)
- Heading Accuracy +12 (Max 88)
Level 2 upgrades:
- Long Shots +5 (Max 86)
- Shot Power +5 (Max 86)
- Interceptions +8 (Max 85)
- Standing Tackle +8 (Max 85)
- Defensive Awareness +8 (Max 85)
- Sliding Tackle +6 (Max 84)
Level 3 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +1 star
- CDM Holding+
- Stamina +10 (Max 87)
- Aggression +8 (Max 85)
- Strength +12 (Max 87)
Level 4 upgrades:
- CDM Box Crasher++
- Reactions +5 (Max 83)
- Jumping +12 (Max 88)
- Balance +5 (Max 83)
- Bruiser PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, Squad Battles or Live Events to obtain these boosts:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Score two goals with your active EVO player in any game mode.
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.
- Win two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.
