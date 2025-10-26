EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English superstar with an 87-rated item as part of the latest promo. The Premier League playmaker has received an impressive boost that could make him even more effective in the current meta, which is necessary due to his base version's underwhelming stats.

With Manchester City failing to secure any major titles last season, their key players all received downgrades in the latest game. Foden was one of these players, and he now has an 85-rated base item. However, the EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC has elevated his overall rating and stats.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Paul Pogba SBC, the EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC also requires three squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one

TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

van de Donk: 83

Esmee Brugts (TOTW): 83

Task 2: Manchester City

Manchester City players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Phil Foden: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Pavard: 84

Jordan Pickford: 84

Task 3: Premier League

Premier league players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Ada Hegerberg: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Maanum: 84

Isco: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Manuel Locatelli: 84

Pedro Goncalves: 83

Gimenez: 83

The requirement of a Team of the Week player will slightly raise the cost of the SBC.

EA FC 26 Phil Foden Ultimate Scream SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 135,000 coins. This is slightly overpriced for the caliber of player on offer. While he does have impressive stats, he lacks the PlayStyles to be an effective attacker on the virtual pitch. He also lacks the CAM position, which would be ideal for his a player with his stats. He is too slow to be a winger and lacks the defensive stats to be an effective CM under the FC IQ system.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

