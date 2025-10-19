EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Ilan Kebbal objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Ilan Kebbal objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain an 84-rated version of the Algerian playmaker as part of the ongoing promo. This is the highest-rated player to be released via an objective during the current event, and he has the stats required to be a top-tier option for squad building.
The Ratings Reload promo has provided fans with plenty of elite-tier items to add to their rosters, with massive names like Lionel Messi, Heung Min Son, Julian Alvarez and Kevin De Bruyne receiving boosted versions. They have also released multiple players via SBCs and objectives, with the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Ilan Kebbal objective being the latest addition.
The second week of Ratings Reload has already provided fans with an 83-rated version of Jorge de Frutos that can be unlocked by completing specific tasks. While this item was useful in its own right, the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Ilan Kebbal objective offers an even better player, along with a Role-based EVO as well.
While it does not provide any SP for the Season Ladder, this objective set contains some exciting packs for each segment. These are all the challenges and rewards of each task in the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Ilan Kebbal objective:
- Play 5: Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least three Ligue 1 players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ rare gold player pack.
- Score 6: Score six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Live Events) using a player from Ligue 1. Earn a 78+ rare gold player pack.
- Assist 8: Assist eight goals using a player from Algeria in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Live Events). Earn a 75+ x2 players pack.
- Win 4: Win four matches in Rivals (or Rush). Earn a 82+ rare gold player pack.
- Win 8: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush). Earn a 78+ x2 players pack.
Fans will obtain the 84-rated CAM item and a Centre-Half+ EVO on completing any four of these five tasks.
The item itself has the stats and PlayStyles required to be an effective CAM under the FC IQ system. He has decent stats and useful traits like Incisive Pass, Long Ball pass, Inventive, Technical and Quickstep. Overall, the objective is worth completing.
