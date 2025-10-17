EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Jorge de Frutos objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Jorge de Frutos objective in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish winger with an 83-rated item that can be unlocked by completing some tasks during the ongoing promo. This is the third player to be released via such an objective during this event, allowing fans to obtain a special player, some packs and a lot of SP for the Season Ladder.
The second roster of the Ratings Reload promo is now available in Ultimate Team, with massive superstars like Lionel Messi, Lauren James and Kevin De Bruyne spearheading the roster with amazing boosted items. While the item available via the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Jorge de Frutos objective is not as high-rated or impressive, this is still an incredible free version that is now up for grabs.
The EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Jorge de Frutos objective is now live in Ultimate Team
The first week of the event already provided players with two separate special items via objectives, with Matias Soule and Leandro Paredes receiving 83-rated items as well. Not only were these similar to the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Jorge de Frutos objective due to the item on offer, they also offered some useful packs and plenty of SP for the Season Ladder.
These objectives are fan-favorites as they can be completed in multiple game modes, including offline ones like Squad Battles.
These are all the challenges and rewards of each segment of the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Jorge de Frutos objective:
- LaLiga Lineup: Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with atleast three LaLiga players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ rare gold player pack.
- No Entry: Keep two clean sheets in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush). Earn a 78+ rare gold player pack.
- Spanish Dozen: Score 12 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush) using a player from Spain. Earn a 75+ x2 players pack.
- Win 4 Rivals: Win four matches in Rivals (or Champions/Live Events). Earn a 82+ rare gold player pack.
- Win 8 Squad Battles: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush). Earn a 78+ x2 players pack.
Not only will fans obtain the 83-rated item by completing these tasks, they will also receive 1,250 SP.
The item itself has some impressive stats for his position under the FC IQ system and will be useful for various Live Events like the Gauntlet mode.
