EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Matias Soule objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Matias Soule objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain an 83-rated version of the Argentine playmaker as part of the latest promo. The AS Roma youngster has been in fine form for the Serie A club, and fans believe that he deserves to be higher-rated in the latest title.

The Ratings Reload promo is driven by the opinion of fans, who voted for the players that should be higher-rated in the current game. This led to superstars like Julian Alvarez, Heung Min Son and Michael Olise receiving big boosts. The EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Matias Soule objective is the ideal addition to this promo, as he has delivered some amazing performances in Italian club football and deserves an upgrade.

The EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Matias Soule objective is now live

This is the second player to be released via an objective during Ratings Reload Team 1, with Leandro Paredes also receiving a similar item on the first day of the event. The EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Matias Soule objective offers similar rewards, is it offers packs, an 83-rated special midfielder and a massive SP boost for the Season Pass.

Similar to other objectives released previoulsy like Jessica Naz and Darlington Nagbe, this item can also be obtained by completing tasks in game modes like Squad Battles, Rush and Rivals. Each task also provides a small pack in return. The objective has five challenges in total, but fans only have to complete four of them to complete the entire set.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are the challenges and rewards of each segment of the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Matias Soule objective:

Serie A Starters: Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum three Serie A players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ rare gold player pack.

Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum three Serie A players in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ rare gold player pack. Through Ballers: Assist four goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush) using a player from Argentina. Earn a 78+ x2 players pack.

Assist four goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush) using a player from Argentina. Earn a 78+ x2 players pack. Cut In Finesse: Score six goals using a Finesse Shot in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush) using a player from Serie A. Earn a 80+ x2 players pack.

Score six goals using a Finesse Shot in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush) using a player from Serie A. Earn a 80+ x2 players pack. Win 4 Rivals: Win four matches in Rivals (or Champions/Live Events). Earn a 78+ x3 players pack.

Win four matches in Rivals (or Champions/Live Events). Earn a 78+ x3 players pack. Win 8 Squad Battles: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush). Earn a 80+ x3 players pack.

By completing any four of these challenges, gamers will be able to unlock the 83-rated Soule item and 3,000 SP.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The item itself has the stats and PlayStyles required to be an effective Playmaker under the FC IQ system. He is also relatively low-rated, making him ideal for Evolutions.

