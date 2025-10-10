EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Leandro Paredes objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Leandro Paredes objective in Ultimate Team, providing the Argentine midfielder with an 83-rated item as part of the latest promo. Not only can fans get their hands on this central midfielder by completing certain tasks in various game modes, they can also obtain some exciting packs and a large amount of SP for the Season Pass.

The Ratings Reload promo focuses on players who deserve to be higher rated in the latest title. Fans have had their say on social media and voted for athletes who they believe should have higher overall ratings, including the likes of Julian Alvarez, Michael Olise and others. The EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Leandro Paredes objective is the first player that can be unlocked through in-game tasks during this event.

The EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Leandro Paredes objective is now live

EA Sports has provided fans with plenty of amazing players via objectives so far in Ultimate Team. The previous Cornerstones promo included players like Mohammed Kudus and Darlington Nagbe, and the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Leandro Paredes objective is similar in nature.

Similar to the Darlington Nagbe objective, fans can get their hands on this Argentine midfielder by completing tasks in game modes like Squad Battles, Rivals and Rush. Each task also offers a pack in return.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the challenges and rewards of each segment of the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Leandro Paredes objective:

Play 5 : Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum one player from the Argentine Primera Division in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x2 players pack.

: Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having minimum one player from the Argentine Primera Division in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x2 players pack. Serie A Assist: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush) using a player from Serie A. Earn a 75+ x2 players pack.

Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush) using a player from Serie A. Earn a 75+ x2 players pack. La Scaloneta's Scorer : Score 12 goals using a player from Argentina in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush). Earn a 80+ x2 players pack.

: Score 12 goals using a player from Argentina in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush). Earn a 80+ x2 players pack. Win 4 Rivals : Win four matches in Rivals (or Champions/Live Events). Earn a 81+ x2 players pack.

: Win four matches in Rivals (or Champions/Live Events). Earn a 81+ x2 players pack. Win 8 Squad Battles: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush). Earn a 80+ x3 players pack.

By completing all these tasks, fans will obtain the 83-rated Ratings Reload player and 3,000 SP for the Season Pass.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The item itself has the stats to be a useful midfielder under the FC IQ system. He will be especially useful for Tournament and Gauntlet modes.

