EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC leaked: Expected stats and cost

The EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC has been leaked on social media by X/DonkTrading, which is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such information. The English defender could receive his very first boosted item of the game cycle with this rumored SBC, much to the delight of gamers looking to upgrade their defensive lineups.With the Ultimate Edition of the latest game now being available, EA Sports will certainly ensure that fans have plenty of Early Access exclusive content before the full version is released. The EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC could potentially be one such inclusion, providing gamers with an incredible option to kickstart their squads on the virtual pitch.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.The EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate TeamThe first season of Ultimate Team revolves around England, with multiple English superstars like Fikayo Tomori and Ethan Nwaneri being up for grabs via the Season Pass. The leaked EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC fits perfectly with this theme, as he is one of the best full-backs the nation has to offer.The Chelsea FC defender has an overall rating of 81 in the latest title, and his lack of pace keeps him from being a usable defender even at this stage of the game cycle. However, the boosted SBC item could give him the upgrades required to be effective under the FC IQ system.What will the EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC item look like?Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, this item will be 85-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 81Shooting: 76Passing: 86Dribbling: 81Defending: 84Physicality: 84While he does not possess a PlayStyle+, he will still be an exceptional right-back at this stage of the game, especially with most players using cheap attackers at the moment.How much will the EA FC 26 Reece James World Tour SBC cost?It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC, as we have only had one player SBC so far, which was an Intro SBC and barely cost any coins. With Liverpool FC's Jeremie Frimpong being the most popular right-back in the Premier League and costing around 40,000 coins, a price of around 25,000 coins will be reasonable for such an item.