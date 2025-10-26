EA FC 26 Rise From the Grave Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Rise From the Grave Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-backs on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires either 30,000 coins or 400 FC points to be unlocked, but with elite-tier left-backs being rare at the moment, it could be worth the investment.

This is the third paid EVO to be released during the Ultimate Scream promo, with the previously released Phantom Fullback EVO focusing on centre-backs instead. While Phantom Fullback upgraded centre-backs and transformed them into right-backs, the EA FC 26 Rise From the Grave Evolution provides boosts to left-backs.

All requirements of the EA FC 26 Rise From the Grave Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 26 Rise From the Grave Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 82

Position: LB

PlayStyles: Max 10

Must not be: World Tour Silver Superstars Icons

Best players to use in the EA FC 26 Rise From the Grave Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and popular left-backs who meet these requirements and will benefit the most from the upgrades on offer:

Milos Kerkez: 82

Antonee Robinson: 82

Davide Raum: 82

Yuri Berchiche: 82

Jurrien Timber: 82

Ferland Mendy: 81

Ait-Nouri: 81

Alvaro Carreras: 80

Destiny Udogie: 80

Ola Aina: 80

Diogo Dalot: 79

Sergino Dest: 79

Nuno Tavares: 78

All these players have the potential to become top-tier left-backs under the FC IQ system if they are used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 26 Rise From the Grave Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released The Big Fella EVO, the EA FC 26 Rise From the Grave Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

LB Fullback+

Jockey PlayStyle

Agility +5 (Max 84)

Balance +10 (Max 84)

Pace +8 (Max 84)

Level 2 upgrades:

Jumping +5 (Max 78)

Passing +8 (Max 78)

Strength +10 (Max 80)

Stamina +15 (Max 88)

Dribbling +10 (Max 82)

Aggression +10 (Max 80)

Level 3 upgrades:

Heading accuracy +5 (Max 78)

Defensive Awareness +5 (Max 84)

Interceptions +10 (Max 84)

Sliding Tackle +10 (Max 84)

Ball control +10 (max 80)

Standing Tackle +10 (Max 84)

Level 4 upgrades:

LB Wingback++

Weak foot +1 star

Relentless PlayStyle

Composure +10 (Max 84)

Reactions +10 (Max 84)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, Squad Battles or Live Events:

Level 1 challenges:

Assist one goal in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

