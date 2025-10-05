EA FC 26 Said Benrahma Squad Foundations SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Said Benrahma Squad Foundations SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Algerian winger with a 85-rated version on the virtual pitch. Being a Squad Foundations player, he also offers chemistry boosts to players from the Saudi Pro League, making this SBC even more tempting.
This is the latest Squad Foundations player to be released in Ultimate Team, with the likes of Toze being available via an objective and Jack Hendry being available via an SBC. The EA FC 26 Said Benrahma Squad Foundations SBC is the latest such addition from the Saudi Pro League, much to the delight of gamers who use Saudi squads.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Said Benrahma Squad Foundations SBC
Similar to the recently released David Hancko Cornerstones SBC, the EA FC 26 Said Benrahma Squad Foundations SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Saudi Pro League
- Players from the Saudi Pro League: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 81
Solutions:
- Haavi: 82
- Nacho: 82
- Rafa: 82
- Galton: 82
- Isi: 81
- Akturkoglu: 80
- Varela: 79
- Emil Forsberg: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bachmann: 79
- Burgess: 78
Task 2: Top Form
- Any TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 82
Solutions:
- Schrader (TOTW): 84
- Kamara: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Naeher: 82
- Lee Kang In: 79
- Kaku: 79
- Bouanga: 79
- Provod: 78
- Sallai: 78
Task 3: 83-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Dali: 83
- Artem Dovbyk: 83
- Athenea: 83
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Cerci: 83
- Hendrich: 82
- Eriksson: 82
EA FC 26 Said Benrahma Squad Foundations SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 26,000 coins. This is a decent price for an 85-rated winger who offers chemistry boosts to players from his league and also has impressive stats in all relevant areas. He has four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot and useful PlayStyles like Finesse Shot, Whipped Pass and Technical.
He also has 87 pace, 83 shooting, 82 passing and 86 dribbling. All these attributes combine to make him an exceptional winger under the FC IQ system, making this SBC worth completing.
