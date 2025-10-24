EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream Diego Luna objective: All tasks and rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream Diego Luna objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to unlock an 84-rated version of the American playmaker as part of the latest promo. The MLS superstar has received a significant boost to his base version and this item can be unlocked by completing challenges on the virtual pitch.

The Ultimate Scream promo has returned to Ultimate Team after five years, bringing back the Halloween-themed festivities and content. This makes the EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream Diego Luna objective a perfect addition to the game, as the player's name offers some interesting word-play that falls in line with the lunar theme of the promo.

The EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream Diego Luna objective is now live in Ultimate Team

EA Sports has released a lot of content on the first day of the Ultimate Scream promo, with Paul Pogba being available as an SBC and Myles Lewis-Skelly being available via an objective. However, the EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream Diego Luna objective is different from the Lewis-Skelly objective as it involves completing in-game challenges rather than completing SBCs.

Not only does this objective offer an 84-rated version of the MLS attacker, it also provides some exciting packs and plenty of SP to make progress in the Season Ladder.

The objective (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the tasks and rewards of the EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream Diego Luna objective:

Play 5 : Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Ultimate Scream player in your starting eleven. Earn 1,000 SP and a 75+ rated player pack.

: Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Ultimate Scream player in your starting eleven. Earn 1,000 SP and a 75+ rated player pack. Assist 6: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Live Events) using a player from MLS. Earn 1,000 SP and a 75-83 player pack.

Assist six goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush/Rivals/Live Events) using a player from MLS. Earn 1,000 SP and a 75-83 player pack. Score 12 : Score 12 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Rush/Live Events) using a player from USA. Earn 1,000 SP and a 75-83 rated player pack.

: Score 12 goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Rush/Live Events) using a player from USA. Earn 1,000 SP and a 75-83 rated player pack. Win 4 : Win four matches in Rivals (or Champions/Live Events/Rush). Earn 1,000 SP and a 75+ x2 players pack.

: Win four matches in Rivals (or Champions/Live Events/Rush). Earn 1,000 SP and a 75+ x2 players pack. Win 8: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rush). Earn a 75+ rare gold player pack.

Not only will fans unlock the 84-rated MLS item by completing these tasks, they will also obtain a total of 4,000 SP and some packs.

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The item itself has some impressive stats as well as a five-star weak foot. He can also play as a CAM, LW or LM, making him versatile under the FC IQ system.

