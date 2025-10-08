EA FC 26 Yazmeen Ryan Cornerstones SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Yazmeen Ryan Cornerstones SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the American winger with an 85-rated version as part of the ongoing promo. The NWSL player has received a significant boost over her base item and now also offers chemistry boosts to players from the same club.

The Cornerstones promo features players who are extremely influential and important for their respective clubs, which justifies the additional chemistry points they offer. With the NWSL being an amazing option for meta players in Ultimate Team this year, the EA FC 26 Yazmeen Ryan Cornerstones SBC offers an exceptional squad-building option for gamers looking to upgrade their squad.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Yazmeen Ryan Cornerstones SBC

Unlike most other player SBCs released during the Cornerstones promo, such as Martin Zubimendi, Jule Brand and David Hancko, the EA FC 26 Yazmeen Ryan Cornerstones SBC only requires one squad to be unlocked. This will make her even more popular amongst gamers who want to upgrade their attacking lineups on a low budget.

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements mentioned in the solitary segment required to complete this SBC:

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

These are some of the cheapest players you can purchase from the transfer market to complete this SBC in the most optimal and cost-efficient way possible:

Dali: 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Eriksson: 82

The SBC does not even require any Team of the Week players to be completed, which will make it even easier to obtain this 85-rated NWSL winger in Ultimate Team.

EA FC 26 Yazmeen Ryan Cornerstones SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 8,000 coins. This is an absolute bargain for an 85-rated winger who possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 83

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 84

Defending: 57

Physicality: 82

She also has the Quickstep, Chip Shot and Press Proven PlayStyles, which will boost her dribbling, pace and shooting abilities under the FC IQ system. The only down-side of this item is that she has three-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. However, her low price, exceptional stats and additional chemistry boosts will make her a decent SBC for fans looking to add players to their club for the Gauntlet game mode.

