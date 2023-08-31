EA FC Mobile Locker Room feature: Kit number, appearance, and more

With EA Sports' breakthrough innovation, the EA FC Mobile Locker Room, mobile sports gaming has entered a new era. This unique feature transforms player interaction by providing unparalleled levels of customization and personalization. The Locker Room raises the bar for immersive gaming by allowing you to customize everything from kit numbers to player looks and emotive interactions.

This article will explore the Locker Room feature recently introduced by EA FC Mobile.

All elements available in the Locker Room in EA FC Mobile

Kit number in the game

The EA FC Mobile Locker Room adds a new twist by allowing players to customize their team's shirt numbers. This element bridges the gap between tradition and innovation, appealing to purists as well as trendsetters. Players can honor the sport's history by assigning iconic numbers to specific positions.

Captains wearing the iconic number 10 or strikers wearing the revered number 7 encapsulate the spirit of football history. Meanwhile, players can break the mold by changing numbers between positions to create a distinct team identity that ignites debate and adds new elements to games.

Appearance in the game

The ability to customize player appearances down to the smallest detail is an exciting facet of this EA FC Mobile feature. Here are the various aspects you can tinker with in a football player:

Kit sleeve length

Short

Long

Kit tightness

Normal Fit

Tight Fit

Kit Tuck

Tucked In

Untucked

Socks

Short

Average

High

Boots

Various options

Crest + User Logo in the game

The crest and user logo selection place emphasis on team identity in EA FC Mobile. This feature goes beyond aesthetics, boasting an amazing collection of over 500 team crests.

Furthermore, the dynamic aspect of the Locker Room introduces fresh logos during events, bringing an element of development and excitement while successfully recording the team's journey.

Emote

Emote adds a new layer to match involvement by encouraging a variety of emotions and behaviors. Players can express themselves using the Locker Room's emote system during head-to-head and VS Attack bouts.

Up to six emotes are now available, allowing for playful insults, sportsmanlike applause, and everything in between. This feature provides a dimension of fun and companionship, ensuring authenticity.

New UI in the game

In the Locker Room, the player details interface has been significantly improved. The new UI prioritizes visual representation, bringing players' appearances to life with vibrant images. Biographical data enhances player profiles, strengthening the bond between players and their virtual teams.

An interactive customization preview also provides real-time insight into the impact of changes, promoting informed decision-making.

The Locker Room goes beyond team management by capturing the art of creating a dynamic narrative inside sports games.