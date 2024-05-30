EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 24 chapter: All daily training missions, rewards, and more

As announced, EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 24 chapter to the popular mobile soccer title earlier today. The chapter celebrates the induction of the best-performing footballers in the Italian top division in the recently concluded 23-24 season to the Team of the Season. The chapter is the fifth of its kind to be added to the current TOTS promo.

The EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 24 chapter offers great rewards and has already become a huge hit amongst fans.

What are the different daily missions of the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 24 chapter?

The newly added Series A chapter contains many daily training missions, which, upon completion, enable you to receive Point E Progress Tokens and Serie A TOTS 24 cards.

EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 24 chapter daily draining missions (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the daily training missions in the Serie A TOTS 24 chapter:

Skill Game 1: Get TOTS Point E Progress x5

Get TOTS Point E Progress x5 Skill Game 2: Score Penalty (Single Target) and get TOTS Point E Progress x25

Score Penalty (Single Target) and get TOTS Point E Progress x25 Skill Game 3: Dribble Cones and Cutouts and get TOTS Point E Progress x10

Dribble Cones and Cutouts and get TOTS Point E Progress x10 Match 1: Defeat 80 OVR Cagliari and get TOTS Point E Progress x10

Defeat 80 OVR Cagliari and get TOTS Point E Progress x10 Match 2: Defeat 90 OVR Monza and get TOTS Point E Progress x25

Defeat 90 OVR Monza and get TOTS Point E Progress x25 Match 3: Defeat 85 OVR Genoa and get TOTS Point E Progress x15

Once you reach 50 TOTS Point E Progress daily, you can get 50 Point E Tokens daily.

However, remember that the daily training will be locked after June 13 at 01:00 UTC.

What are the various rewards in the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 24 chapter?

Similar to the LaLiga TOTS 24 chapter in EA FC Mobile, the developer added three Milestone rewards in the Serie A TOTS 24 chapter. In addition, a reward path has also been introduced in the chapter.

EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 24 chapter reward path (Image via EA Sports)

Here's an overview of the reward path:

Reward 1: 10k Coins

10k Coins Reward 2: 50 Gems

50 Gems Reward 2A (I): 100 Gems

100 Gems Reward 2A (II): 40k Coins

40k Coins Reward 2A (III): 2+1 Mixed Version Player and 100k Coins

2+1 Mixed Version Player and 100k Coins Reward 2B (I): 100 Gems

100 Gems Reward 2B (II): 40k Coins

40k Coins Reward 2B (III): Five Base Players, 200k Coins, and a TOTS 24 Player

Five Base Players, 200k Coins, and a TOTS 24 Player Reward 3: 30k Gems

30k Gems Reward 4: Five Base Players

Five Base Players Reward 5: Two Mixed Version Players, Two Base Players, and 100k Coins

Two Mixed Version Players, Two Base Players, and 100k Coins Reward 6: 100 Gems

100 Gems Reward 6A (I): 100 Gems

100 Gems Reward 6A (II): 40k Coins

40k Coins Reward 6A (III): 100 Gems

100 Gems Reward 6A (IV): Premium Serie A Logo

Premium Serie A Logo Reward 6B (I): 100 Gems

100 Gems Reward 6B (II): 40k Coins

40k Coins Reward 6B (III): 100 Gems

100 Gems Reward 6B (IV): Two Mixed Version Players, Two Base Players, and a TOTS 24 Player

Two Mixed Version Players, Two Base Players, and a TOTS 24 Player Reward 7: 40k Coins

40k Coins Reward 8: 150 Gems

150 Gems Reward 9: 50k Coins

50k Coins Reward 10: A Mixed Version Player

A Mixed Version Player Milestone Reward

Once the reward path is complete, you are subjected to a milestone reward. Here's a look at the three Milestone rewards in the Serie A chapter:

Milestone Reward 1: 94 CM Lewis Ferguson

94 CM Lewis Ferguson Milestone Reward 2: 94 ST Albert Gudmundsson

94 ST Albert Gudmundsson Milestone Reward 3: 91 CDM Javier Mascherano (Rank-up universal card)

Since the newly introduced EA FC Mobile TOTS 24 Mixed League TOTS 24 and Serie A Icons can also be obtained from the chapter, it has already become the go-to event for many players.

