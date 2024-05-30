EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 24 chapter: All daily training missions, rewards, and more

  • home icon
By Samarjit Paul
Modified May 30, 2024 17:32 GMT
EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 24 chapter offers stunning rewards for free (Image via EA Sports)
As announced, EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 24 chapter to the popular mobile soccer title earlier today. The chapter celebrates the induction of the best-performing footballers in the Italian top division in the recently concluded 23-24 season to the Team of the Season. The chapter is the fifth of its kind to be added to the current TOTS promo.

The EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 24 chapter offers great rewards and has already become a huge hit amongst fans.

What are the different daily missions of the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 24 chapter?

The newly added Series A chapter contains many daily training missions, which, upon completion, enable you to receive Point E Progress Tokens and Serie A TOTS 24 cards.

EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 24 chapter daily draining missions (Image via EA Sports)
Here's a look at the daily training missions in the Serie A TOTS 24 chapter:

  • Skill Game 1: Get TOTS Point E Progress x5
  • Skill Game 2: Score Penalty (Single Target) and get TOTS Point E Progress x25
  • Skill Game 3: Dribble Cones and Cutouts and get TOTS Point E Progress x10
  • Match 1: Defeat 80 OVR Cagliari and get TOTS Point E Progress x10
  • Match 2: Defeat 90 OVR Monza and get TOTS Point E Progress x25
  • Match 3: Defeat 85 OVR Genoa and get TOTS Point E Progress x15

Once you reach 50 TOTS Point E Progress daily, you can get 50 Point E Tokens daily.

However, remember that the daily training will be locked after June 13 at 01:00 UTC.

What are the various rewards in the EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 24 chapter?

Similar to the LaLiga TOTS 24 chapter in EA FC Mobile, the developer added three Milestone rewards in the Serie A TOTS 24 chapter. In addition, a reward path has also been introduced in the chapter.

EA FC Mobile Serie A TOTS 24 chapter reward path (Image via EA Sports)
Here's an overview of the reward path:

  • Reward 1: 10k Coins
  • Reward 2: 50 Gems
  • Reward 2A (I): 100 Gems
  • Reward 2A (II): 40k Coins
  • Reward 2A (III): 2+1 Mixed Version Player and 100k Coins
  • Reward 2B (I): 100 Gems
  • Reward 2B (II): 40k Coins
  • Reward 2B (III): Five Base Players, 200k Coins, and a TOTS 24 Player
  • Reward 3: 30k Gems
  • Reward 4: Five Base Players
  • Reward 5: Two Mixed Version Players, Two Base Players, and 100k Coins
  • Reward 6: 100 Gems
  • Reward 6A (I): 100 Gems
  • Reward 6A (II): 40k Coins
  • Reward 6A (III): 100 Gems
  • Reward 6A (IV): Premium Serie A Logo
  • Reward 6B (I): 100 Gems
  • Reward 6B (II): 40k Coins
  • Reward 6B (III): 100 Gems
  • Reward 6B (IV): Two Mixed Version Players, Two Base Players, and a TOTS 24 Player
  • Reward 7: 40k Coins
  • Reward 8: 150 Gems
  • Reward 9: 50k Coins
  • Reward 10: A Mixed Version Player
  • Milestone Reward

Once the reward path is complete, you are subjected to a milestone reward. Here's a look at the three Milestone rewards in the Serie A chapter:

  • Milestone Reward 1: 94 CM Lewis Ferguson
  • Milestone Reward 2: 94 ST Albert Gudmundsson
  • Milestone Reward 3: 91 CDM Javier Mascherano (Rank-up universal card)

Since the newly introduced EA FC Mobile TOTS 24 Mixed League TOTS 24 and Serie A Icons can also be obtained from the chapter, it has already become the go-to event for many players.

