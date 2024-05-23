LaLiga TOTS 24 chapter in FC Mobile: All missions, rewards, and more

Based on their recent announcement, EA Sports introduced the LaLiga TOTS 24 chapter in FC Mobile. The chapter was added to the title following the weekly reset earlier today (May 23) at 01:00 UTC. It is the fifth primary chapter to appear in the ongoing Team of the Season 24 promo, celebrating the legacy of the best-performing footballers in the recently concluded Spanish league 23-24 season.

The LaLiga chapter offers many daily missions and lucrative rewards that will massively boost millions of gamers' virtual football gaming experience globally. The chapter is already live and will be available until the promo ends.

How can you complete the daily missions of the LaLiga TOTS 24 chapter in FC Mobile?

Following the massive success of the FC Mobile Ligue 1 TOTS 24 chapter, the newly added LaLiga chapter also contains many daily missions, which, upon completion, will reward you with Point D Progress Tokens.

LaLiga TOTS 24 chapter in FC Mobile contains easy daily missions. (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the daily missions in the LaLiga TOTS 24 chapter:

Mission 1: Get TOTS Point D Progress x5

Mission 2: Play a match against 80 OVR Celta Vigo after 60 minutes with the scoreline 1-0 and get TOTS Point D Progress x5

Mission 3: Score on Free Kick (Box Shapes) and get TOTS Point D Progress x10

Mission 4: Dribble against opponents and get TOTS Point D Progress x25

Mission 5: Dribble against collectibles and get TOTS Point D Progress x10

Mission 6: Play a match against 90 OVR Real Betis after 60 minutes with the scoreline 0-1 and get TOTS Point D Progress x15

Mission 7: Play a match against 85 OVR Sevilla after 60 minutes with the scoreline 0-0 and get TOTS Point D Progress x15

Once you reach 50 TOTS Point D Progress daily, you can get 50 Point D Tokens daily.

However, note that the daily missions will be locked after June 6 at 01:00 UTC.

What are the different rewards in the LaLiga TOTS 24 chapter in FC Mobile?

While the Flip game was popular amongst gamers, EA Sports has introduced a new Bingo game in the LaLiga chapter.

Gamers can play a Bingo game in the LaLiga TOTS 24 chapter in FC Mobile. (Image via EA Sports)

To win the Bingo game, light up the logos of all 20 LaLiga clubs (each costing 25 Point D Tokens). Every pull offers respective rewards, which is the best way to get LaLiga TOTS 24 cards.

Once all the logos are lit, you are entitled to a milestone reward. Here's a look at the Milestone rewards up for grabs:

Milestone Reward 1: 95 OVR RW Rodrygo

Milestone Reward 2: 95 OVR CM Aleix Garcia

Milestone Reward 3: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Rank-up universal item)

Since many Mixed League TOTS 24 cards can also be obtained from the Bingo game, the chapter is expected to attain great popularity.

